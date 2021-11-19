Elizabeth City native Bland Simpson was in the city this weekend asking residents to take a trip across the state with him.
A noted author and the Kenan Distinguished Professor of English & Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Simpson is in town touting his latest book, “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky.”
Simpson signed copies of the book at Page After Page Bookstore in downtown Friday afternoon and he will be back at the bookstore from 10 a.m. to noon today.
The book describes the natural beauty and wonders, and diverse regions, of the state from the Outer Banks to the mountains in western North Carolina.
“I love Elizabeth City,” Simpson said.
Simpson describes the book as a personal portrait of the state which took six years to write. The book is full of photographs by noted photographers Scott Taylor, Tom Earnhardt and Simpson’s wife, Ann Cary Simpson.
“We just have all these special places,” Simpson said. “I count the Pasquotank River in that. The river above town is going through miles of swamp forest. It’s very romantic and beautiful.”
Simpson said the “Land of Water, Land of Sky” title best describes the beauty of the state, noting the two sayings linking water and sky sounded “clear and also lovely together.”
Western North Carolina has long been described as the “Land of Sky,” first used as the nickname of the railroad that brought train service to the western part of the state in 1879.
“The counter balancing phrase is Land of Water,” Simpson said. “That just doesn’t mean the east. We have many lakes, sounds and rivers.”
The state has over 300 miles of barrier island beaches along the Atlantic Ocean but Simpson said mapping shows North Carolina also has 10,000 miles of interior and estuary coastline.
“That is amazing, that is big,” Simpson said. “We have a special collection of waters.”
Simpson used his recollections of past adventures in the state as well as visiting and revisiting different areas in writing the book.
“There were places I had been to before that I wanted to take Ann and take photographs of,” Simpson said. “There were some other wonderful places that we hadn’t been to.”
One new stop for the Simpsons was to the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest in Graham County is far western North Carolina.
The 3,800-acre tract of publicly owned forest is one of the largest contiguous tracts of old growth forest and is named in memory of poet Joyce Kilmer, who is best known for his poem “Trees.” Kilmer was killed in action in France during World War I at the age of 31.
“These are enormous trees,” Simpson said. “We wanted to go there and make our own record of it.”
Simpson said the favorite part of writing the book were the trips and places that he and his wife visited across the state.
“It engages you in very active mental ways, intellectual ways, emotional, too” Simpson said. “The book is intended to encourage people to get out and about and see what you see. We have a phenomenal landscape. We have an extraordinary biodiversity from the coast to the mountains.”
Taylor and Earnhardt contributed around 30 photos each to “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky,” while Ann Cary Simpson took the rest.