Local officials are taking a new look at how to make Elizabeth City a more walkable and bicycle-friendly city.
Shom Tiwari, a Lead for North Carolina Fellow assigned to the city’s Public Utilities Department, updated city and county officials Monday on the WalkEC Pedestrian Plan, which is funded by a grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation. Lead for North Carolina is a N.C. School of Government program that provides paid fellowships in local government for recent college graduates.
During his time in Elizabeth City, Tiwari said he has seen too many people have to walk alongside a busy highway just to get to a grocery store.
“We don’t want to see that in our community,” Tiwari said.
The WalkEC Pedestrian Plan will propose new multi-use paths, sidewalks and pedestrian crossing improvements throughout the city, according to Tiwari.
Among the proposals under consideration are walkways from Elizabeth City State University to the downtown district and from ECSU to the U.S. Coast Guard Base and South Park athletic complex off Weeksville Road.
Tiwari described the plan’s goal as “creating a more walk-able community” and said nearly 600 people have provided input into its development.
In addition to Tiwari, the WalkEC project is being led by the Kimley-Horn engineering firm. Work on the plan began in fall 2019.
Tiwari said the plan is nearly complete. Next steps include finalizing the criteria for prioritizing projects; submitted the plan to DOT for review; presenting the plan to City Council for its review and adoption; and then finding funding to implement projects. The plan will also identify potential sources of funding for projects.
Elizabeth City City Manager Montre Freeman noted he is “proud military” but would rather go back to basic training than ride his bicycle on Weeksville Road.