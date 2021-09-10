Elizabeth City spent more than $5,500 at the city manager’s direction lodging a homeless city employee at a local motel for 2½ months without City Council’s knowledge or approval, city officials said this week.
City Manager Montre Freeman authorized Public Works employee Troy Selsey’s stay at the Quality Inn from June 23 to Sept. 7 and charged the expense to an account set aside in the city budget for a homeless shelter, officials said.
Several officials said the $5,552.29 expense charged to the account exceeded what city managers in Elizabeth City traditionally have been authorized to spend without council’s approval.
Acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe, who is overseeing the city’s operations while Freeman is on administrative leave for unrelated reasons, sent a memo to city councilors and Mayor Bettie Parker Thursday explaining the motel expenditures. He did so after the city received a public records request from The Daily Advance seeking documents detailing those expenditures.
According to Buffaloe’s memo, city officials discovered Selsey was homeless during a special meeting City Council held to discuss employee raises at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center on June 23. Although the meeting couldn’t officially be held — not enough city councilors showed up to make a quorum — employees informally discussed their own situation with councilors who attended and Selsey told officials he was homeless.
After the meeting, city officials discussed using the city’s former voucher program to provide Selsey with lodging at a local motel for one or two nights, Buffaloe said. Officials also arranged for him to contact River City Community Development Corp., which works with homeless people in the region, for help with “long-term arrangements,” Buffaloe said. Buffaloe said Selsey did meet with River City CDC officials but he didn’t know what happened afterward.
According to Buffaloe, Freeman asked Deputy police Chief James Avens to put the cost of putting Selsey up at the Quality Inn for a week on his city-issued purchase card. Freeman did so, Buffaloe said, because the city manager didn’t have enough money on his city purchase card to cover the expense. Freeman transferred the expense of Selsey’s motel stay to his city purchase card beginning July 1, Buffaloe said.
The total cost to the city, including taxes, for Selsey’s room at the motel most nights during his 78-night stay was approximately $79, according to city documents. On five nights — July 2-3, July 31 and Aug. 1-2 — the cost of the room was $101.69 a night.
Buffaloe explained that all city employees issued a purchase card are required to fill out a report accounting for all expenses they incur on the card. They’re also required to identify the account or funding source for the expenses.
According to Buffaloe, Freeman “requested the (purchase) card charges for Mr. Selsey’s stay be paid monthly from the Council’s homeless shelter line item expense account.” He noted that $50,000 in the account has been set aside for the potential purchase of a facility to serve the homeless.
There apparently were questions within the city about the expenditure of homeless account funds for the hotel room for Selsey. On Aug. 3, then city Finance Director Evelyn Benton emailed Freeman asking about the continuing expense.
“Currently we are expending funds from the homeless shelter account for the person staying at Quality Inn,” her email reads. “This month’s charge on the p card is $2,643.88. How much longer do you anticipate we will fund this?”
According to his emailed reply, Freeman said he planned to meet with Selsey that day. “He is in the federal helpline system but I will get an update from him on the time process,” Freeman said.
On Aug. 23, City Council voted to place Freeman on administrative leave with pay. Councilors have not said why they took that action. Attorneys for the city also have declined to say why Freeman is on administrative leave.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, council’s mayor pro tem, said it’s his understanding Freeman is being investigated by the city but he has declined to say why. Other councilors have confirmed the investigation but likewise declined to say why it’s underway.
Although Freeman was on suspension, Selsey continued to stay at the motel — and the city manager’s purchase card continued to be charged for the expense.
That raised a flag for at least one city employee. On Friday, Aug. 27, Connie Williams, an accounting technician, asked City Clerk April Onley in an email about the expenditure. Both Buffaloe and interim city Finance Director Alicia Steward were copied on the email.
“I had to go online to review someone else’s purchasing card statement and noticed that there continues to be multiple charges to the Quality Inn for that City employee on Mr. Freeman’s purchasing card,” Williams’ email reads. “Thus far this month there are $1,570.51 in charges. The previous month there was over $2,000 charged from the Quality Inn.”
Williams also asked in the email if Freeman’s card had been inactivated. She also asked if the city was going to continue to pay for the room “for a duration,” shouldn’t city staff notify the Quality Inn and provide them with a different purchase card number.
In a response to Williams, Steward asked her to “consult with me first before emailing everyone.” She also asked “why would Manager Freeman’s card be activated.”
In the memo he sent City Council, Buffaloe said he was notified by Steward on Sept. 7 that Selsey was still staying at the Quality Inn and that Freeman’s purchase card was being charged for the expense. That’s about 10 days after Williams’ email to Onley on which both he and Steward were copied.
Buffaloe said in the memo to council and the mayor that he “immediately responded that both must cease,” apparently referring to Selsey’s stay at the motel and the charges on Freeman’s card.
Buffaloe said Selsey’s last night at the Quality Inn was Sept. 7, and that the city employee checked out of the motel the following day. A breakdown of the city’s costs for Selsey’s stay, however, shows Freeman’s purchase card was also charged another $79 for Sept. 8. Buffaloe said Freeman’s purchase card has since been deactivated.
A city staffer said Friday that Selsey is still employed by the city but they did not know what his current living accommodations are.
Councilors Darius Horton, Gabriel Adkins and Johnnie Walton all said Thursday they had not heard about the city paying for Selsey’s stay at the motel until asked about it by The Daily Advance.
“If that happened, it’s unacceptable,” Horton said, adding he “absolutely” knew nothing about the city paying for Selsey’s hotel stay.
“I’m just now hearing about it,” Adkins said when reached by phone. “Somebody had to authorize it. We need to find out who authorized it and why council didn’t know about it.”
Adkins said he believed City Council would discuss the hotel charges at its meeting Monday night.
At least one council member was told city officials were interceding on Selsey’s behalf.
On June 23, two days after the meeting where Selsey had advised officials that he was homeless, Freeman emailed Councilwoman Jeannie Young, giving her an update on the homeless city worker.
“We placed Mr. Selsey in the Holiday Inn for a week,” Freeman said, referring to the Quality Inn. “We will reassess at the end of the week. Deputy Chief (Avens) took care of his breakfast, Chief (Buffaloe) took care of his lunch and I will do dinner. We will keep you posted.”
In her emailed response to Freeman on June 24, Young thanked the manager, Buffaloe and Avens for helping Selsey.
“I spoke with Mr. Troy last night and made sure that he got settled in. (I) also set up a timeline with him to discuss his option(s) for housing,” Young told Freeman. “I appreciate all that you and Chief Buffaloe and Deputy Chief Avens and our finance director Mrs. Evelyn (Benton) did to make it possible for Mr. Troy to have a place to lay his head last night. And the nights to come until we find proper housing for him. It is with a full and gracious heart that I thank you....”
Asked about the email Friday, Young said she found out that Selsey was homeless when she attended the June 21 meeting. She said in talking with Buffaloe and others afterward, she thought the city was going to provide Selsey with a homeless program voucher for several nights at a motel. She said Buffaloe also indicated to her that he planned to pay part of the cost of Selsey’s motel stay himself.
“I asked if it was appropriate to use the vouchers, then they should put him up for several nights,” Young said. “I had no knowledge they were going to leave him there for two months on the city’s tab.”
Young said she knew Selsey had talked to River City CDC officials about a long-term housing solution and figured city officials had worked with him to find one.
“I never bothered to check up on it because I thought they had him settled,” she said.
Neither Freeman nor Buffaloe returned messages seeking comment for this story.
Mayor Parker couldn’t be reached for this story but Buffaloe’s memo on Thursday noted she has been donating $250 a month — for a total of $3,500 — to a city “homeless shelter donation” fund since 2020. The memo noted the funds don’t go into the homeless shelter account that was used to pay for Selsey’s motel room. However, the funds “could be used toward expenses by way of budget amendment in the future should Council elect to use it as such,” the memo states.