When Elizabeth City officials announced the launch of the Black Lives Matter Street Artwork Project this summer, they made a point of saying the city would pay for the paint and supplies for the BLM street mural but would not compensate the artists who designed and painted it on a section of Colonial Avenue in front of City Hall.
What they didn’t say is that the city would pay $5,000 to a local consulting firm to manage the mural project.
According to city documents, the city paid Camden-based Cooper Project Management Group $5,000 to manage the street mural project.
That cost didn’t include more than $1,150 the city also paid in paint costs for the 700-foot street mural or the $359.19 Cooper Project Management spent on ceremonial awards presented to the project’s artists and certificates to project donors.
City Council conceived the Black Lives Matter mural project at a council meeting following the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21. Mayor Bettie Parker was among the officials who said at the time the mural project would be a step toward healing the community in the aftermath of Brown’s death.
City Manager Montre Freeman, who authorized hiring Cooper Project Management Group to manage the BLM street mural project, said Friday he was not at liberty to discuss any city matters. Freeman is currently on administrative leave with pay. City councilors, who voted Aug. 23 to place Freeman on administrative leave, have declined to say why.
Wanda Cooper, the principal in Cooper Project Management Group and director of the Small Business Center at Elizabeth City State University, declined to comment when asked this week about her work for the Black Lives Matter mural project.
According to an invoice Cooper Project Management Group presented to the city — which was paid on July 13 — Cooper’s firm was supposed to complete six “deliverables” on the mural project.
The first was to foster a “public awareness/education project to educate the public on the disproportionate number of violent/fatal incidents against minority populations through the creation of a Black Lives Matter Street Art Project.” According to the invoice, 1,000 of those kinds of incidents occur annually “because of police violence.” The mural project’s schedule was supposed to be from June 1 to July 10.
Cooper Project Management’s second task was to create “a communication plan” to generate press releases and one-on-one interviews with local and national media about the city’s BLM mural project.
The third task was to “solicit artists to participate in the (mural) project” and secure the supplies and materials needed to complete it. Freeman was supposed to be updated about the costs before any purchases were made.
The fourth task was to identify “key public/private partnerships and stakeholders essential to the project’s success.” The goal, according to the invoice, was to meet with these persons and develop strategies “to successfully execute the BLM project and minimize expenses.”
The fifth task was to manage the kickoff of the mural project on Saturday, June 19, from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., and the sixth was to manage the one-hour July 10th program celebrating completion of the mural.
Councilors reached last week about Cooper’s contract declined to comment about it, although several noted Freeman has the authority under city practices to spend up to $5,000 at his discretion.
Asked if she were aware of Cooper’s contract, Mayor Parker said she was aware that Freeman was encountering difficulty getting the Black Lives Matter mural project completed on time.
“Mr. Freeman had indicated to me that the responsibility of getting the BLM mural completed correctly and in a timely manner was becoming a problem,” she said in an email. “Coordinating the selection of supplies and the distribution to the designer; collaborating and monitoring the volunteers that showed up to take part in getting the mural done; and with constant pressure from some Council Members to get the job done expeditiously led him to believe he needed to bring someone on to manage the project before chaos resulted.”
Parker said she didn’t know who Freeman planned to hire to help with the project.
“And no, I did not know that he was going to pay $5,000 for the service,” she said. “However, as in the previous administration, I refrain from micromanaging when I know that a Manager has a certain amount of money they can spend without going before the Council and the freedom to decide how it is to be spent as long as it is pragmatic.”
Asked why the city decided to hire Cooper’s firm instead of promoting and managing the BLM project in-house with city employees, Parker referred back to her answer about why a project manager was needed for the mural.
“Perhaps, if the Manager had an Assistant Manager or a Chief of Staff to help him, then he might not have felt the need for outside assistance,” she said. “I don’t know. City Manager Freeman can better answer this question.”
Asked why there never was any public mention of Cooper’s contract, Parker also referred the question to Freeman.
Asked if it was fair to pay Cooper’s firm to manage the project but not pay the artists who designed and painted the mural, Parker again deferred to Freeman.
“Because I was not involved in the details and the execution of the BLM project, I cannot give a ‘fair’ opinion one way or another,” she said. “Again, Mr. Freeman would probably be the best person to answer this question.”
The city held a contest to design the BLM mural and four entries were selected and put to a public online vote that attracted more than 1,000 votes. The design by Michael Little, a 27-year-old local artist, won the contest by a comfortable margin, Freeman said at the time.
Little’s design featured the words “Black Lives Matter” in white with a light gray covering parts of each letter. The “i” in the word “Lives” was topped by a crown, while several other letters included small, strategically placed images of a sun, a heart, a star and a peace symbol.
In accordance with Cooper’s contract, the city held a ceremony in front of City Hall on June 19 to kick off the BLM mural project. Little was presented a “Freedom Award” at the event for having his design selected. That award, and two others purchased for two other artists who would help paint the mural, cost $49, according to city documents.According to city officials, three separate purchases were made for paint for the project. The first, on June 18, was for $476.59 from Sherwin Williams and charged to Freeman’s city purchase card. Cooper then paid Lowe’s $542.66 for paint with her personal VISA card on June 23 and was reimbursed for the cost. Cooper later purchased more paint — $131.92’s worth — from the Sherwin Williams store in Edenton and charged it to the city’s account, records show.
In addition to the paint the city purchased, the U.S. Coast Guard donated nine gallons of paint to the project.
Though work on the mural was supposed to start June 19, it actually didn’t begin until almost a week later. Freeman said at the time the project was still on schedule to finish by July 3. It wouldn’t be until July 10, however, that a dedication ceremony was held for the project.
Only hours after the mural was dedicated, however, a local man, later identified as Jeremy Wayne Maggard, drove his pickup truck across it, covering it with tire tracks. Maggard was subsequently arrested and charged with injury to real property and reckless driving. He apparently has since made restitution for the damage, paying the city $499.
After the vandalism, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center donated three gallons of paint to help repair the mural. After the mural was fixed, the city held a rededication ceremony on Aug. 5.