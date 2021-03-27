Millions of federal dollars are headed to area local governments as part of the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act.
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan was signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month and one of its provisions calls for distributing $130 billion to county governments and smaller and mid-size municipalities under 50,000. Larger cities are getting federal money from a separate fund in the legislation.
Pasquotank County is expected to receive $7.2 million while Elizabeth City will get around $5.2 million. Currituck and Camden counties are set to receive $5.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively. Chowan County is expecting $2.7 million while Perquimans County will receive $2.6 million.
Other area municipalities receiving federal dollars include Edenton with $1.35 million; Hertford with $620,000 and Winfall with $180,000. The amount of the allocation is based on a county’s or municipality’s population.
And the cash comes with few strings attached.
Money can be spent on water and sewer infrastructure or broadband infrastructure projects, or on direct relief to households, small businesses and nonprofits. It can also be used make up revenue shortfalls in government services provided for citizens and to give bonuses to essential government employees.
About the only thing the federal money can’t be used for is to make up for lost revenues if the losses were due to a tax cut enacted after March 3, 2021, or to cover government pension shortfalls.
City Manager Montre Freeman said the federal relief is welcome news for the city.
“We definitely have a true need for it, and we are appreciative of it,” Freeman said. “This is a help plan.”
Municipalities and counties will receive half of their allocations no later than early May while the other 50 percent will be distributed no earlier than 12 months after the first payment.
Local governments have until the end of 2024 to spend the money.
Freeman said he will present a spending plan for the federal money to City Council during upcoming deliberations of the city’s 2021-22 fiscal budget. Those talks will begin next month.
“We have had discussions” about using the money, Freeman said. “It will be laid out in the budget process.”
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett is still waiting on detailed guidance from the federal government on how the money can be used. However, he said using the bulk of Pasquotank’s share on infrastructure improvements may be the best use.
“Preliminary staff discussions have centered around the approved water projects and broadband as the most pressing needs that the funding could be used to have the greatest impact on our citizens,” Hammett recently told county commissioners.
Commissioner Barry Overman said the money earmarked for Pasquotank the American Rescue Plan is a chance to make much-needed improvements to internet service in the county.
“It’s a great opportunity to take care of a big-ticket item,” Overman said. “It’s a huge undertaking and it takes a lot of dollars to make it happen. Because of the pandemic, we have people working from home and it will especially help our students. It would be a huge accomplishment if we could make it happen.”
Currituck spokesman Randall Edwards said the county has not discussed yet how the money will be spent.
“We are awaiting more guidance from the state and federal government to make an informed decision that meets all guidelines,” Edwards said.
Camden County Manager Ken Bowman said the county is also waiting for more guidance from the federal government but expects discussions to begin when commissioners begin budget talks next month.
“When we receive official word and the funds are available then the Board of Commissioners will meet to discuss it,” Bowman said.
Freeman hopes that Congress will pass additional COVID-relief packages in the coming months.
“The reality is that every municipality needs more,” Freeman said. “But, I also understand economics and I don’t know if there will be any more money. But I hope they see there is a true need and they go even further.”