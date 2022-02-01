Elizabeth City City Council’s search for a new city manager is back to square one after councilors weren’t impressed with the candidates who applied to fill the vacancy.
Council agreed in a closed session late last month to suspend its months-long search for a permanent manager and instead look for a long-term interim manager who could lead the city for up to a year.
“(City Council) has discontinued the search and all the candidates that came along with it,” said interim City Manager Ralph Clark.
The move came after council reviewed 17 applications and none met the city’s requirements for the position, two councilors said.
“The search was put on hold because there are challenges finding candidates that meet our requirements,” said Second Ward Councilor Chris Ruffieux. “I believe the best next step is to make it a priority to pursue a long-term interim (manager).”
First Ward Councilor Billy Caudle said that council “reached out” to the N.C. League of Municipalities for help finding a long-term interim manager after councilors reviewed candidates for the permanent manager’s position last month. He also supports finding a long-term interim manager while council seeks an “experienced manager.”
“I can’t speak for the whole council, but I was really disappointed in our pool of candidates,” Caudle said. “We need an experienced manager and our pool did not reflect that.”
Council is seeking a replacement for former City Manager Montre Freeman, whom councilors terminated without cause on Sept. 30 after he had been on the job for just over eight months.
Clark has been serving as the interim manager since Oct. 18 but his agreement with the city ends Feb. 28. Clark said he could remain as interim manager past the end of the month while the city searches for a long-term interim, but added there are constraints on how long that could be.
As a retired manager, Clark is limited on how much he can earn each year while serving in interim roles. Clark works Monday through Thursday and is paid $75 an hour. He also receives lodging in a local bed and breakfast and is given $18 per day to spend on dinner.
“I committed to four-and-a-half months,” Clark said. “I can’t stay here forever.”
Clark said it is critical that the city find the “right match” when it hires a permanent manager.
“Council has to make those decisions,” he said.
Caudle said municipalities and counties across the state are having trouble finding managers, including Camden County. Currituck County just announced last week that it had hired its interim manager, Ike McRee, who is also the county’s attorney, to be its next manager.
“These are tough times and people really just don’t want to move,” Caudle said. “Everybody around us seems to be having the same problem of getting managers and they keep repeating their searches. I believe we should delay the process and let us get through COVID and get some of our other issues cleaned up.”
Whenever City Council restarts its manager search, it will have to secure the services of another search firm or rehire the one that, up until last month, was helping with its search.
Council agreed last fall that Chapel Hill-based Developmental Associates would again lead the nationwide search for a new city manager to replace Freeman.
The city paid Developmental Associates $18,000 when it was hired to find a replacement for former City Manager Rich Olson. But as part of its contract, the firm agreed to perform another search for free, minus expenses, if Freeman left before a year was up.
Council’s action to pause the search lets the firm out of that agreement, Clark said.
“What they (City Council) did was they released Developmental Associates from their obligation to help recruit another manager,” he said.
Council did not take a vote in open session after deciding to pause the search in closed session. City Attorney William Morgan said no public vote was necessary.
“We didn’t take official action during the closed session, it was just a consensus to stop with the current group that was leading the search effort for the city.” Morgan said. “I don’t think we needed to come out and take any official action.”