...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
City planning: Access issue holds up Wawa decision
The city of Elizabeth City's Technical Review Committee is waiting on a resolution of an access issue by the state before construction of a proposed Wawa gas station and convenience store can begin.
The proposed Wawa is at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Ehringhaus Street where the Pier 17 restaurant is currently located.
The TRC tabled a decision on the proposed Wawa in November after two city officials expressed concerns about traffic safety at one of the proposed entrance-exit points to the site.
Frontier Development is seeking to buy the Pier 17 Restaurant and Bar property and build a 6,049-square-foot Wawa store.
Interim Community Development Director Reggie Goodson said Monday night there is a concern about vehicles attempting to leave the site by turning left onto Halstead heading south toward Ehringhaus.
“That’s a dangerous transportation issue,” Goodson said.
Goodson said a raised triangle-shaped island is being proposed at the location. Goodson referred to it as a "pork chop."
Goodson said that the pork chop has been recommended by the North Carolina Department of Transportation district engineer and it is currently in Raleigh “under review.”
“The purpose is to restrict the left turn out of Wawa going south (on Halstead),” Goodson said. “You still will be able to go left into the site but leaving the site this pork chop is supposed to restrict the left turn going back out south.’’
The developer plans to demolish Pier 17 on the 1.8-acre site and the proposed convenience store would be situated on the property with its front door facing Ehringhaus and the back door facing toward the Hampton Inn.
Plans call for eight gas pump islands that will be serviced by three underground tanks.
A gas station and convenience store is a permitted use by right in city’s General Business zoning districts and that means Frontier’s proposal doesn’t have to go to either City Council or the city’s Planning Commission for review or approval once the TRC signs off.
As of Jan. 1, Pasquotank County property tax records still show the owner of the 1.84-acre site where the Wawa station would be built as Shuang Mu LLC, the owner of the Pier 17 restaurant. The property's latest tax-assessed value is $1,033,600, according to the records.