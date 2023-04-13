City Council agreed Monday night to a proposal by Mayor Kirk Rivers to conduct a citywide cleanup that will allow citizens to place more than just their usual trash out to be picked up by city crews.
No date was set for what Rivers called a “trash amnesty.” The event would allow residents to put out anything for trash pickup as long as the material is acceptable at the Pasquotank County landfill.
“If people have things that they might not think they can put out — a couch or whatever it may be, clutter — we will encourage people to put it out,” Rivers said. “We will advertise that and get it out to the residents.”
Rivers said with summer fast approaching the city needs to project a clean image. Part of the plan is also to encourage local residents and organizations to conduct litter sweeps on public rights-of-way.
“That (trash amnesty) would kick off our spring cleaning,” Rivers said. “With the summer coming up, we need to make a concerted effort to get volunteers to clean flower beds. We want to make sure we continue to keep our city clean.”
Rivers said it would probably take two weeks to pick up discarded items at every household in the city. Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said the pickup would be an all-hands-on-deck effort.
“Once we identify the dates, we can make arrangements to make the focus more on the pickup,” Bell said. “We have to make sure we let people know what we can pick up.”