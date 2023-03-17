...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Elizabeth City police are investigating after two juveniles were shot Thursday evening.
According to a press release, officers responded to a shots-fired report in the area of South Road and Shepard streets around 6:05 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for medical treatment.
The release did not list the juveniles' medical condition. Hospitals don't release information about juveniles to news media.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident. They urged anyone with information about the juveniles' shooting to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 335-4321 or Crime Line at 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.