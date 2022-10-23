Elizabeth City State University police direct traffic near apartment complexes on Weeksville Road Sunday night following a shots fired report near the Rivers Landing apartment complex. Elizabeth City police say a Chowan County man was shot at Rivers Landing and treated for his injuries at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Elizabeth City police are investigating the shooting of a Chowan County man at a city apartment complex Sunday night.
Police said in a press release early Monday that Kristopher Hardie, 26, of the 400 block of Center Hill Road, Tyner, was shot at the Rivers Landing apartment complex. Hardie was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. Police did not release an update on his condition.
Police said they were dispatched to the apartment complex at 1699 Weeksville Road at 8:15 p.m.
Elizabeth City State University officials issued a campus alert to students at 9:12 p.m. advising them that there had been a report of shots fired at Rivers Landing. The alert advised students to stay away from the area and "to shelter in place."
A followup alert at 9:43 p.m. advised students that the "dangerous situation" at Rivers Landing had been "resolved."
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 335-4321 or to call Crime Line at 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential, police said.