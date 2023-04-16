Elizabeth City police are seeking a suspect in a breaking and entering and car theft who escaped custody while being treated at a local hospital Friday afternoon.
Police have obtained warrants for Paul Robert Pisacane, 45, of the 300 block of Cardinal Way, Elizabeth City, charging him with breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, a police press release states.
According to police, officers received a call about 2:15 p.m. Friday about a suspicious incident in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. When officers arrived, they recovered a 2009 Ford Edge that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
Officers also detained Pisacane. However, after he showed signs of medical distress, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services transported Pisacane to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for medical treatment.
While he was being treated, Pisacane fled the hospital on foot. Officers canvassed the area near the hospital but were unable to locate him, police said in the release.
Police described Pisacane as a white male, 5 foot, 10 inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.
According to police, Pisacane is also a person of interest in several other property crimes in the Elizabeth City area.
Police urged anyone with information about Pisacane's whereabouts to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.