A Virginia man accused of robbing a bank in Elizabeth City Friday morning is being held at a Chesapeake jail after a high-speed chase with law enforcement that ended 7 miles across the Virginia state line.

John Calvin Speller III, 54, whose last known address was the 1000 block of Bowden Ave., Chesapeake, was being held at the Chesapeake City Jail on a fugitive warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon, Elizabeth City police said Friday night in a press release.