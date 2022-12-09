A Virginia man accused of robbing a bank in Elizabeth City Friday morning is being held at a Chesapeake jail after a high-speed chase with law enforcement that ended 7 miles across the Virginia state line.
John Calvin Speller III, 54, whose last known address was the 1000 block of Bowden Ave., Chesapeake, was being held at the Chesapeake City Jail on a fugitive warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon, Elizabeth City police said Friday night in a press release.
Police said officers responded to a reported robbery at First Bank at 416 S. Hughes Boulevard at 10:09 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they were told a Black male wearing a black mask, blue gloves and a dark sweat shirt had entered the bank, handed a teller a note and demanded money.
Police said the man then fled the bank in what was described as an older model silver Chevy Impala heading north on U.S. Highway 17.
While Speller is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, the press release doesn't specifically state whether he brandished a weapon while in the bank or actually left the bank with stolen money. A police spokesman declined to clarify those issues Friday night, saying they were part of the department's ongoing investigation of the robbery.
According to the release, deputies with the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle matching the Impala's description on U.S. 17 near Morgan's Corner traveling at a high rate of speed. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to heed the deputy's blue lights and siren and continued to drive at a high rate of speed, crossing into Camden County.
Near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Main Street in South Mills, Camden deputies took over the pursuit, police said. The suspect's vehicle continued north on U.S. 17 and crossed the state line into Virginia where Chesapeake police officers deployed tire-delation devices. The vehicle was finally brought to a stop near mile marker 7 in Chesapeake and Speller was taken into custody by Chesapeake officers without incident, police said.
In the release, city police thanked Pasquotank and Camden sheriff’s offices and the Chesapeake Virginia Police Department for their assistance apprehending Speller.
Police said they're continuing to investigate the robbery and urged anyone with additional information to call them at 252-335-4321.