An average residential water and sewer customer in Elizabeth City would see their monthly bill rise by either $1.50 or $3.15, depending on usage, under a new rate increase proposal presented to City Council this week.

Councilors discussed raising residential water rates 4.06% and sewer rates by 2.35%, a move that would generate roughly $380,000 in new revenue for the city’s water and sewer fund. That money could then be used to finance needed fixes to the water and sewer systems, mainly the city’s sewer lines.