Some downtown businesses in Elizabeth City could be getting a face-lift in the coming months thanks to new federal grant funding.
The city was one of 12 communities across the country recently selected by the National Park Service to receive grant money that local downtown businesses can use to make façade improvements.
The Main Street America Façade Improvement Grant Program awarded the city $46,000 in grant money from a national pool of $746,900. The grants are targeted toward rural communities.
City downtown businesses can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
“This is a pretty big deal to be selected to participate in this program on a state and national level,” said City Manager Rich Olson.
The grant program is administered by Main Street America but Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will assist local businesses with the application process. Those eligible for the grants include building owners and business owner tenants of commercial and mixed-use buildings located within commercial districts that are either already listed or eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s pretty exciting, but I wish it could have come at a happier time for our community,” said ECDI Director Debbie Malenfant, who noted businesses are suffering from the COVID-19 crisis. “Any money that comes to our community either from the national or state level is great. It is geared toward historic buildings.”
Grant applicants must have “shovel ready” façade improvements. The grants are designed for rehabilitation and improvement projects, not for general repairs or maintenance work.
An applicant must provide a 30-percent match to a grant award and grantees will be given half the grant amount within 30 days of approval. The remaining 50 percent will be disbursed over the course of the project, which must be completed within two years after the grant is awarded.
Façade improvements eligible under the grant program include work on awnings, roofs, canopies, storefronts, doors, painting, window repairs, masonry work, landscaping and signage. Grantees must preserve and repair original historic materials when possible.
Malenfant said the application process “is pretty extensive.”
“We can give up to nine grants in varying amounts,” she said. “We can fund a couple of big ones, or we can fund several smaller ones.”
Grant recipients have to make improvements to the “face” or outside of their building, Malenfant said.
“It could be removing vinyl siding, and I’m hoping we get a couple of applications from folks that would like to do that,” she said.
North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said revitalizing downtowns in rural North Carolina is key to economic development. Elkin and Lenior are other two North Carolina communities that also received façade grant money.
“The success of our downtown programs is a key component of returning prosperity to our rural communities,” Copeland said in a press release. “These façade awards showcase the collaboration among local, state and national partners that is crucial to North Carolina’s vision for Main Street vitality.”
For additional information about the facade grants, contact Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or email her at elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.