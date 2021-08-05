City officials on Thursday rededicated the Black Lives Matter mural on Colonial Avenue weeks after it was vandalized.
The mural was first dedicated the morning of July 10 but was vandalized several hours later.
The mural spans the near width of Colonial Avenue and stretches about 700 feet between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Elliott Street.
City Council authorized the mural in the wake of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
Mayor Bettie Parker said during Thursday’s rededication ceremony that it was unfortunate that the city had to have a second ceremony because of the vandalism.
“You know what, that is going away because once we start understanding one another then we will start talking more and communicating more,” Parker said.
Councilor Darius Horton led the effort to have the mural painted in front of City Hall and other government buildings on Colonial Avenue.
“What a better place to display a passionate and profound statement that Black lives matter,” Horton said. “If we were in a neighborhood and a house was on fire, we would not respond by saying ‘all houses matter.’ We would simply say that house that is on fire matters.’’
Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton said the community shares a common bond of unity and that the painting of the BLM mural comes at an important time in the city’s history.
“Things are changing and going forward. Things will continue to change,” Walton said. “Black lives do matter.”
City Manager Montre Freeman said Sentara Albemarle Medical Center paid for the yellow paint to repair the damage to the mural.
“The reason that was so important is because that is not your regular paint,” Freeman said. “We had to use (N.C. Department of Transportation) paint because when there is rain and ice and snow you can drive across that paint. Regular yellow paint you slide across.”
Several days after the original dedication, Jeremy Wayne Maggard, 32, of the 300 block of Rhonda Road, was arrested and charged with injury to real property and reckless driving, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department press release.
Footage from a city-owned street camera showed a truck driving over the mural leaving tire tracks across it. The subsequent police investigation led to a black Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by Maggard, according to police.
Maggard, who was released after posting a $500 secured bond, is scheduled to appear in Pasquotank District Court on Aug. 26.
Local artist Michael Little’s mural design was picked by citizens as part of the city’s Black Lives Matter Street Artwork Project. Ulysses Edwards and Richard Delain painted the design created by Little.
Little, Edwards, Delain and each city councilor were given framed photographs taken by a local drone operator showing an aerial view of the mural.