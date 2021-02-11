City Council Monday night voted against selling a pair of surplus properties for $1,500 in the hopes of getting a more viable offer.
Edward Williams of Elizabeth City was the low bidder on 10 of 15 properties that City Council deemed last September to be surplus property.
But after City Attorney William Morgan prepared the necessary paperwork to transfer the properties a representative for Williams informed the city he was “no longer interested” in all the properties, City Manager Montre Freeman said.
Williams, however, still expressed interest in two properties at 700 South Martin Street and 703 South Martin Street, but with a lower bid than his original offer.
Williams made original bids of $2,000 for the property at 700 South Martin and $1,700 for the property at 703 South Martin. Williams’ second offer was for $1,000 and $500, respectively.
Freeman told City Council that the city needed to put the two properties back out to bid since Williams had rescinded his original offer.
“Legally we have to put it back out (to bid) so other citizens can be given the opportunity to bid,” Freeman said. “Now that he has rescinded it is anybody’s ball game. If you put those properties back out there for anyone to go through the process as you did before, we will find some viable buyers.’’
The 2,200-square foot property at 700 South Martin Street is currently valued at $3,500 while the 1,773-square foot parcel at 703 South Martin Street is valued at $2,800.