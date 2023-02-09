Interim Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster speaks to the media Thursday about a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening at Walker Landing apartments. Three juveniles and one adult were shot and hospitalized after the incident that occurred around 7 p.m. The press conference was held at the former National Guard building, where the Elizabeth City Police Department has relocated its Police Athletic League.
Elizabeth City Manager Montré Freeman speaks to the media Thursday about a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday at Walker Landing apartments off Roanoke Avenue. Three juveniles and one adult were shot and hospitalized after the shooting that occurred around 7 p.m., Wednesday. The press conference was held at the former National Guard building, where the Elizabeth City Police Department has relocated its Police Athletic League.
City officials released few details Thursday about a Wednesday night shooting that left male three juveniles and a 19-year old adult male hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report of shots fired at building 1200 at the Walker Landing apartments on Roanoke Avenue.
Interim Police Chief Phil Webster said at a Thursday afternoon press conference that there is no threat to the public from the shooting. But Webster refused to say if any of the gunshot victims had, themselves, engaged in the shooting incident.
“At this time, we cannot discuss the motive behind the shootings or those involved due to the ongoing investigation,” Webster said. “However, the investigation thus far leads us to believe that there is no ongoing threat to the community.’’
Webster did say the four victims each suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victims were first taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Webster refused to say if any of the victims were shot more than once or what type or types of weapons were involved, again saying that was part of the ongoing investigation.
Webster identified the 19-year-old victim as Rontrez Coleman of Factory Street in Elizabeth City.
Webster said the city had no update on the condition of the four victims, instead referring questions to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A Sentara spokesman later said Coleman was in critical condition. The spokesman could not, however, provide any condition update on the juveniles. Health privacy laws, compounded by the victims' ages, constrain release of any information about juveniles.
Webster did say when police arrived at Walker Landing they found two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds near building 1200.
The two victims were Coleman and the 17-year-old male, and both were transported to Sentara Albemarle by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.
The two other juvenile males were transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Webster offered no other details.
“All four young men were shot at the Walker Landing location,” Webster said.
According to emergency radio traffic, one of those shot suffered at least one gunshot to the head and the other had at least one gunshot wound to his lower back. Both persons were conscious and alert, responders said.
Webster refused to say whether the shooting took place inside an apartment or outside the building, again saying that was still part of the investigation. He also refused to comment on the number of bullet casings found at the scene.
Webster said he went to the hospital afterward and saw the four young victims with gunshot wounds. He described the scene as “heartbreaking.”
“There is no other word for it,” Webster said.
Around 30 people converged at the emergency room after the victims were transported to Sentara Albemarle and Webster said Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in providing security. Webster said there were no issues at the hospital.
“As you can imagine, you have four gunshot victims going to the same hospital, you have family and friends of each young man assembling at the hospital,” Webster said. “So out of an abundance of caution we reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and they provided some help for us.”
Mayor Kirk Rivers called the shooting a “tragedy.”
City Manager Montre Freeman urged citizens that have information about the shooting to call the city’s anonymous tip line at 252-335-5555.