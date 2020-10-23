Pasquotank County will move forward with improvements to the Wellfield solid waste convenience site now that Elizabeth City officials have agreed to relinquish two adjacent parcels from the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
The county plans to purchase the two parcels, which total just under two acres, from American Tower and redesign and improve the convenience site.
Those plans were complicated, however, by the land being included in Elizabeth City’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, or ETJ. Under state law, the city has the authority to apply its zoning ordinances in the ETJ, which is about a mile outside the city limits.
Because the two parcels were zoned residential by the city, the county couldn’t move forward with using them to expand the convenience center site. It can now do that because of City Council’s unanimous decision to remove them from the city’s ETJ.
County Attorney Michael Cox said in a letter addressed to City Council and read during last week’s council meeting that frequent flooding leads to less than “ideal conditions” and the premature aging of the equipment at the Wellfield site. Flooding has closed the site on at least two occasions this year, he said.
The county plans to construct another access point at the Wellfield site to improve traffic flow.
The extra room will also allow the county and the city to use Wellfield as an emergency site for storing storm debris. Wellfield was opened in 1990 and is one of seven convenience sites in the county.
“Redesigning the Wellfield site has been years in the making and a long-term goal of Pasquotank County,” Cox said in his letter to council. “An improved site will allow for larger vehicles to make U-turns, provide better access and make the site safer for citizens.”
All county residents pay a $122 annual solid waste fee and county officials said Elizabeth City residents account for about 50 percent of the traffic at the site. On average, around 280 county residents use the site on a daily basis.
“The close proximity to the city limits accounts for the heavy use by city residents,” Cox said.