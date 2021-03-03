Elizabeth City officials say the recent discharge of approximately 9,500 gallons of wastewater following recent heavy rains spotlights the city’s ongoing sewer system inflow and infiltration problems.
The city did not say where the discharge of wastewater happened, only that it was reported Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20.
City officials said inflow and infiltration of the wastewater system happens when stormwater seeps into underground sewer pipes through cracks, leaky pipe joints and deteriorated manholes. Stormwater overflows are more prevalent in the winter and spring when there is little vegetation to absorb them.
JMT Engineering, which has North Carolina offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, is working to complete an assessment of the city’s sewer system. Two sewer line replacement projects are also underway to help the inflow and infiltration problem, the city said.