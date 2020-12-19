NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor who lives in Elizabeth City thought his days of tackling foes were over when his high school football career ended over a decade ago in Texas.
But last October Naval helicopter aircrewman 1st Class George Parsons III showed he is still a pretty good tackler when he took down a suspect that was trying to wrestle a gun from an Elizabeth City police officer.
Over a year later, Parsons was given the U.S. Navy’s highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism when he was presented with the prestigious Navy and Marine Corps Medal on Dec. 1. Parsons received the medal for coming to the aid of Elizabeth City police officer Andre DiMichele in October of last year.
Rear Admiral John Meier, commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic, presented the award to Parsons in a ceremony attended by his entire squadron and other upper echelon Navy leadership.
Parsons, who has been in the Navy for 13 years and has been based in Norfolk for three years, said in a recent interview he had no idea he was about to be presented the medal.
“It was definitely a surprise and it was a great honor to receive it in that way,” Parsons said. “It was a great honor to receive it from Rear Admiral Meier because he is a busy man.”
Recalling the Oct. 24, 2019 incident, Parsons said he was at his Elizabeth City home when he saw DiMichele chasing Johnathan Foskey in a field near his home.
“It took a few seconds to understand what was going on,” Parsons said.
When DiMichele caught up with the suspect the pair got into a scuffle, during which Foskey tried to grab the police officer’s weapon.
“I saw the officer was in need of help,” Parsons said. “They were locked up in a standing position and (Foskey) was trying to get his gun. I was probably 100 yards away.”
That is when Parsons raced across a drainage ditch and into the field where he intervened and tackled Foskey, allowing DiMichele to place the suspect under arrest.
“I just ran at (Foskey) and tackled him and helped pin him to the ground,” Parsons recalled. “It’s been a few years since I have had to tackle someone. (Foskey) was complaining of injuries and stuff. It was an interesting day.”
Meier said he was “honored” to meet and present the award to Parsons.
“The fact that he responded so immediately without thinking about your own personal safety and only thinking about how to defend that law enforcement officer truly reflects credit on yourself, on our Navy and naval aviation, and the squadron,” Meier said during the presentation.
Cmdr. Michael Marks, the commanding officer of HSC-9, was Parsons’ executive officer at the time of the incident. He said Thursday that the process of awarding the Navy and Marine Corps Medal is a lengthy one. A Navy board eventually looks at the facts of the case before ultimately voting whether to award the medal.
“It was probably in the chain of command for six to eight months, going all the way up through the chain of command,” Marks said. “I have never seen this award presented before. It is the highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism.”
Marks added that Parsons is the best embodiment of the country’s all-volunteer service that makes up less than one percent of the U.S. population that “raises their right hand serve to volunteer to support and defend the Constitution.”
“That is extraordinary in itself,” Marks said. “Then to go above and beyond, and not in uniform at the time, and put yourself in harms way where you could potentially lose your life, this speaks to Mr. Parsons’ selflessness.”
Shortly after the incident, Mayor Bettie Parker presented Parsons a Mayoral Certificate of Recognition for his “unwavering bravery” in aiding the city’s police department.
“This individual had no obligation, whatsoever, to intervene in this matter, which was undoubtedly aggressive and potentially harmful,” Parker said. “However, seeing that Officer DiMichele was in a concerning situation, (Parsons) immediately went to his aid.”
After receiving the certificate from Parker, Parsons thanked law enforcement for the work they do.
“They don’t get a lot of credit for what they do daily around the country,” Parsons said.
Parson’s unit employs the MH-60S helicopter in a variety of missions that include anti-surface warfare, strike coordination and reconnaissance, personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, medical evacuation and disaster relief.