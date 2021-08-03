Elizabeth City is seeking a U.S. Department of Justice grant money that would add two sworn officers to the city’s police department.
The city has applied for five different DOJ grants totally almost $800,000. The DOJ is expected to award its grants this fall.
In addition to the grant seeking the additional police officers, the city is seeking DOJ money to enhance community policing programs; a grant for the police department’s intelligence center; a grant to provide de-escalation technique training; and a grant for officers to gain certain accreditations.
Only the grant for the two additional police officers requires a match by the city.
The DOJ COPS funding grant request of $250,000 would pay 75 percent of the two police positions for three years. The city would be required to match a total of around $66,000 over the next three fiscal years if the grant is approved.
The entry level salary for a city police officer is $39,660 plus a benefit package of just over $13,000 for a total of around $52,800 annually.
“If approved for the 2021 COPS funding grant, the Elizabeth City Police Department would utilize the additional positions in our Criminal Investigations Division, increasing the number of detectives assigned to investigate violent crime cases from five to seven,” said city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe in a memo to City Council.
If the grant is approved, City Manager Montre Freeman said the police force would have 68 sworn positions. Freeman said the two positions would be absorbed into the city’s budget at the end of the three-year grant period.
“We are trying to increase service levels,” Freeman said. “The police department always does an amazing job and we just want to see how we can become better. The civil unrest has exposed even more of a need.’’
Freeman was referring to the daily protests in Elizabeth City since the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
The city is seeking an $80,000 grant to expand the police department’s community-policing programs which are designed to build community trust and legitimacy.
Freeman praised Buffaloe’s community-policing programs and said those efforts are needed even more following Brown’s shooting death.
“Obviously, when you have civil unrest you always want to look at ways to do it even better,” Freeman said. “I think we have been extremely successful but we want to engage even more and do it on an even larger scale.”
The grant for the police department’s intelligence center is the biggest DOJ grant request at $355,000. It would allow the city to acquire a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network machine to create a gun crime intelligence capability.
NIBIN is a nationally interconnected and computer-assisted ballistics imaging system operated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that is used by gun examiners to obtain computerized images of bullets and cartridge cases.
NIBIN would expand the police department’s capability to more quickly find links between firearm-related crimes, Buffaloe said.
“The primary objective of this initiative is to develop leads that will identify armed violent offenders for investigation and prosecution,” Buffaloe said.
The police department would also use some of the grant money, if approved, to purchase an AFIXTracker System, which is an automated fingerprint and palm print identification system.
“It can aid in unsolved cases being brought to a possible close and adjudication,” Buffaloe said.
The grant request to gain certain accreditations for police department personnel is $75,000 while the money sought for de-escalation training is $20,000.