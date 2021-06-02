Elizabeth City officials are seeking artists to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Colonial Avenue in front of City Hall.
City Manager Montre Freeman said he hopes work on the Black Lives Matter Street Art Project will begin on June 19 as part of the city’ Juneteenth celebration and that the mural will be completed by July 4th weekend.
The project was conceived at a City Council meeting following the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
Mayor Bettie Parker said the mural project is another step in the healing process in the aftermath of Brown’s death.
“Our city serves as the Harbor of Hospitality as well as one of healing,” Parker said. “This project will support our combined efforts and commitment to accomplish both.”
Artists will have until midnight on June 9 to upload their rendition for the mural to the city’s website, cityofec.com. Local residents will then have from June 10 to 16 to review those submissions online and vote for their favorite.
The winner will be announced on June 17 and the next six top vote-getters will assist the winning artist in painting their mural two days later on Juneteenth.
“Beginning this project on this historic date affords us the opportunity to honor the sacrifices of those before us while building a collaborative bridge with those beside us,” Freeman said. “Together, we are stronger. All lives matter and we are resolute in our commitment to foster a legacy of mutual respect, understanding and peace.”
Juneteenth is June 19, 1865, the day believed to be when enslaved people in Texas finally learned that the Confederacy had lost the Civil War, ending slavery.
Freeman said the mural will be family-friendly since it will be displayed on a public street.
“What I am looking for is a rendering that is full of passion, love and energy that can speak to the beauty of this city,” Freeman said. “I want the artist to have a clean canvas to paint something amazing. But I don’t know what that will look like because I was not born with that artistic ability.’’
The city will pay for the paint and other supplies but the winning artist will not be paid. The mural will be around 700 feet in length.
Freeman said local artists, artists with a connection to the city and artists that have been drawn to the city because of the “unfortunate occurrence” of Brown’s death can submit submissions.
“I am anxious to see what the winning artist will come up with,” Freeman said.
Freeman that city officials will soon meet to discuss traffic patterns around City Hall while the mural is being painted.
