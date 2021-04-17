City Council agreed this week to spend city money to help reopen George M. Wood Memorial Park.
The park, which is near the causeway in Camden but inside the city limits, was closed last year after being damaged by several storms.
Council unanimously approved applying for a state grant that requires a 10-percent city match to fund repairs at the park.
Elizabeth City is seeking a $100,000 grant from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant Program, which the city must match with $10,000 if the grant is approved.
The city estimates that repairs, and some modifications to make the park more handicap accessible, will cost less than $120,000.
The park mainly consists of a boardwalk over the Pasquotank River, extending about 200 feet out into the river from the parking lot along the shore. There is also a 65-foot wing-T section with each of the two sections having a gazebo at the end.
“Unfortunately, time and the elements have taken their toll on the park, and public safety concerns forced its closure last year,” City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council. “The boardwalk’s deck boards are deteriorated and some are missing, which creates a tripping hazard.”
The city was concerned that the boardwalk’s pilings would also have to be replaced but a local marine construction company found the pilings were in good condition.
“We can put the park back in service by replacing the deck boards and the supporting boards under them,” Freeman said.
Matt Wood, George M. Wood’s son and a former Pasquotank county commissioner, made a push earlier this year to get the park reopened. Reached Thursday, he said he was pleased about the city’s effort to secure grant funding for the project.
“That’s good news,” Wood said. “It’s already there and it would be nice to get in back open again.”
In its grant application to the state, the city is proposing to spend money on making the park more handicap accessible by including a wooden railing along the length of the boardwalk as well as edge protections.
City staff are also exploring modifications at the boardwalk’s entrance and the gravel parking area. One option is to install a concrete pad near the boardwalk entrance.
“With the proper signage and striping the pad would provide a safe and designated area for unloading and loading wheelchairs,” Freeman said.
Having the boardwalk more accessible will allow a greater number of people to enjoy the river, Wood said.
“It is something where you don’t have to go very far to get out on the river,” Wood said. “You can take a few steps and it gives you the feeling that you are on a boat. You are out on the water but you are only a few feet from the shore.”
George Wood was a Camden farmer and businessman who served 10 years in the N.C. General Assembly. Wood died in 1986 and the park was named in his honor when it opened in 1989. The park was funded by the city, Camden, the Elizabeth City Foundation and Wood’s family.
The grant fund the city is seeking money from provides matching grants to local governments in the state’s 20 coastal counties. There is approximately $1 million available in the fund’s 2021-22 cycle.