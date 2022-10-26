...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The city of Elizabeth City will seek a nearly $1 million grant to pay for improvements to Water Street and Mariners’ Wharf Park that would include a small amphitheater with a design like this one.
City Council signed off Monday on seeking an almost $1 million state grant to build new sidewalks on Water Street and make improvements to Mariners’ Wharf Park.
City Grants Administrator Jon Hawley told council that the N.C. Department of Commerce has launched a new grant program using $50 million from the state’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The new program offers up to $950,000 to rural communities for revitalization projects.
The grant is only available to Tier 1 and Tier 2 communities and it targets Main Street and downtown investment and revitalization efforts, initiatives that help create resilient neighborhoods and community enhancements that spur economic growth. Pasquotank County is currently ranked a Tier 1 county.
The grant, if it is approved, does not require a match from the city but Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said that ECDI has agreed to add $25,000 to improve the grant application’s success and up the project’s total to $975,000.
“A (ECDI) match makes it a much stronger grant application,“ Malenfant said.
Malenfant said the N.C. Department of Transportation supports the city’s grant application and has indicated it could partner with the city to find funds to repave Main Street to Southern Avenue.
“That is a very positive partnership,” Malenfant said. “It would tie in very nicely with this grant application. The value of the partnership with DOT if they fund and perform the work would be another $500,000 to $600,000.”
Several past studies the city has conducted revealed that Water Street is “pedestrian-unfriendly” and needs improved sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting and access to public parking. Those studies have also reported that there is a safety risk to pedestrians.
“One of the projects that has been of very high interest to the city is to take Water Street to the next level and try to correct long-standing areas to make it an even more appealing destination,” Hawley said.
If funded the “Water Street Transformation Project” would include extensive new or improved sidewalks and crosswalks, new decorative lighting and new benches on Water Street from Main to Ehringhaus streets. If a budget allows, sidewalk improvements on connecting streets such as Main, Church and Fearing streets could also be included.
Malenfant said the plan builds a connection from downtown to the public parking areas close to Ehringhaus as well as “our cultural and waterfront assets.”
“(Water Street) is walkable from Elizabeth Street to about Fearing Street,” Malenfant said. “After that, the walkability becomes a lot different. It is darker, the street is five lanes wide. There is a disconnect between the growth in our downtown area and the central business district to our actual public parking.’’
The Water Street plan also calls for building a small amphitheater at Mariners’ Wharf Park and converting a storage area in the midsection of the current ECDI building adjacent to the park into a concession stand.
The proposed amphitheater would be 30 feet by 25 feet and feature a metal frame, raised platform and roof. It would replace the current shade structure that is currently in the park, but possibly at a different location.
“It could hold lighting systems when bands perform,” Malenfant said.
Malenfant said the concession stand is needed to more easily serve beverages and food at events. It would have a pullup window.
“The concession stand would allow for some refrigeration (of products),” she said.
Malenfant said the grant application was written with input from Hawley, ECDI, and the Public Utilities and Parks and Recreation departments.
“We have had some discussions on this for a couple of months to brainstorm and hash out concepts,” Malenfant said. “We believe it is a comprehensive grant application that will benefit the city as a whole.”