The city of Elizabeth City will seek a nearly $1 million grant to pay for improvements to Water Street and Mariners’ Wharf Park that would include a small amphitheater with a design like this one.

 Photo courtesy ECDI

City Council signed off Monday on seeking an almost $1 million state grant to build new sidewalks on Water Street and make improvements to Mariners’ Wharf Park.

City Grants Administrator Jon Hawley told council that the N.C. Department of Commerce has launched a new grant program using $50 million from the state’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The new program offers up to $950,000 to rural communities for revitalization projects.