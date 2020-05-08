The city of Elizabeth City is looking to prioritize new street improvements to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, and it’s asking for the public’s help.
City staff are asking resident to take a short survey at https://tinyurl.com/WalkEC. The survey includes an interactive map that respondents can use to mark the exact projects they would like to see the city pursue.
The webpage also includes background information about “WalkEC,” the city’s in-development pedestrian master plan, which will factor in the survey results.
WalkEC is a partnership of the city, the N.C. Department of Transportation, and consulting firm Kimley-Horn. For more information, call Jon Hawley at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.