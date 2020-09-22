Elizabeth City utility customers behind on their monthly bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic don’t have long to reach an agreement with the city to pay what they owe.
City Council agreed last week not to accept any new COVID-19 hardship agreements on utility bills after Sept. 30.
“We don’t want to keep kicking the can down the road. Sept. 30 is it,” said Councilman Michael Brooks, who made the motion to set the end of the month as the deadline for any new payment agreements.
Brooks made the motion after interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe recommended Sept. 30 as the cutoff date. He also made the motion after Buffaloe said only 422 of 4,739 customers with past-due accounts had signed COVID hardship agreements with the city.
The city began offering the hardship agreements after receiving a waiver from Gov. Roy Cooper’s order barring utility disconnections in late June.
“We know that there are people out there that are doing the best that they can and struggling,” Brooks said. “But you can’t tell me that out of the 4,739 (with past-due accounts) only 422 can actually pay their bill. You’ve still got 4,100 that’s thumbing their nose. So we have to send the message back to them and that is a business decision.”
Agreeing with Brooks, Mayor Bettie Parker said the council “does not want to become an enabler.”
“Because we want to help and not enable,” Parker said. “And that’s one of the reasons that we pressed for that waiver as well.”
Buffaloe said that as of last week the city was owed $5.1 million on both active and inactive accounts — $3.7 million for active accounts and $1.3 million for those now inactive.
Cash in the electric fund after the city’s power bill was paid last week was expected to be about $3 million.
Councilwoman Jeannie Young said people have had about 90 days to enter into an agreement.
“They’ve had almost 90 days,” she said. “I mean, come on, 90 days? Come and get your agreements.”
Councilman Johnnie Walton, council’s mayor pro tem, said the city still needs to recognize that some people have legitimate difficulty paying their bill and the city needs to work with them. The city doesn’t need to put people out, especially when there is not a homeless shelter in the city, he said.
“Yes sir, we’re helping them on a case-by-case basis,” Buffaloe said.
While Brooks said he understood “totally where Mayor Pro Tem (Walton) is coming from,” he still thought it important to emphasize to customers the urgency of paying their bills.
“The city doesn’t want people to get comfortable and the city end up in the situation it was end before, with a half-million-dollar shortfall,” Brooks said.
He noted the city still has to pay its electricity supplier.
The city should help people as long as they are trying to help themselves, Brooks said. Buffaloe can work with people who have lost their job because of COVID, he said.
“But all these people are not in that situation,” Brooks said. “That’s a lot of people still not paying their bills and I don’t think it’s always because they’re not able to.”
He believes a number of customers are trying to take advantage of the city, and city officials can’t let them keep doing that.
“If we tighten the reins on them they’ll tighten the reins on their budget and do better,” he said.