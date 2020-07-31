Elizabeth City employees are planning to survey Ray Street residents in the coming weeks in support of a grant application, city officials said Friday.
The city hopes to apply to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for more than $900,000 to replace old water and sewer lines serving the area, according to city staff.
However, the grant requires the city to collect demographic and income information about the households who would benefit from the project.
City staff said that surveyors will wear masks and gloves to conduct the surveys safely, will have their employee badges for identification, and will keep all responses confidential.
They also strongly encouraged responses, explaining that every household that doesn’t respond will be counted against the application.
For more information, contact the city’s grants administrator, Jon Hawley, at 252-337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.