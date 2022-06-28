Elizabeth City City Council took a first step toward hiring a permanent city manager Monday night.
City Council unanimously approved beginning the search for a manager after the council’s Human Resources Committee first drafts an advertisement for the position and outlines a hiring process that will be brought back to the full eight-member council for final approval.
The city has been without a permanent city manager since the previous City Council fired Montre Freeman on Sept. 30, 2021.
Since then the city has had three interim city managers, including Richard Hicks who took over from former interim manager Ralph Clark three months ago. Clark served as interim manager for five months.
Hicks’ contract is through the end of the year but Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence pushed at Monday’s City Council meeting to post the position as soon as possible.
“I think we need to start the process,” said Spence, council’s mayor pro tem.
But that motion received some pushback and City Council eventually voted to have the council subcommittee first come up with a draft advertisement and and outline for the hiring process.
Councilor Katherine Felton, who retired as the city’s human resources director in 2017, heads up the Human Resources Committee.
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel asked if the city should first hire a professional search firm to lead the search for the new manager.
Spence countered by saying that the city’s human resources department is capable of starting the search and that a search firm could be considered after the position is posted.
“We can meet any time after we post the position to discuss what we want,” Spence said.
Peel told City Council that “HR people” at the N.C. League of Municipalities have told him that the search for a permanent manager will not be an easy task.
“I think we are going to need help in having someone out there actively recruiting people to apply,” Peel said.
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs said he was not opposed to starting the search process because the city needs a full-time manager. But he said with six new councilors that City Council should form a consensus of what city is looking for in a manager.
“I would like to have a process of going through and looking at what we are exactly looking for (in a manager) before we post the position,” Biggs said. “We talk about it collectively as a group. That could be done very swiftly in the next week or so.’’
Spence told City Council that the city previously had a firm to find a replacement for Freeman but that council ended the search in favor of hiring Hicks on an interim basis.
“We went through the entire process and got to the final two, and council shut it down,” Spence said. “I don’t want that to happen again. However, we can still post the position and if we choose to get a firm, we can still discuss what we want the firm to look for. I think the position needs to be posted.’’
Spence also said that since Hicks has a contract through the end of the year that he would be able to assist whoever is hired by City Council. He also suggested that Hicks’ contract could be extended to help with that transition.
“Maybe, Mr. Hicks could hang around for a little while to bring he or she up to speed,” Spence said.
Biggs favored having the council subcommittee develop a hiring process as well as a draft of the job posting. Biggs said the issue was added to Monday’s agenda and it was something that he had not given a lot of serious thought to because of the looming deadline to approve a budget
“As well as approving the posting can we also put out the process so we are not putting the posting ahead of the process?” Biggs asked. “At least then we will know here are the steps of what we are looking at. Then we can have follow-up meetings on the traits (we’re looking for), (and whether) we need a (search) firm. Just putting it out there, we could get a lot of people that we are not looking for.”
Councilor Johnnie Walton said that once a hiring process is agreed to that it should be followed through to the end and result in hiring a permanent manager, not another interim manager.
“Before we start doing anything about hiring people, we need to revisit the process,” Walton said. “You have a process in line and then people alter the process. That’s what throws everything. At least have a process so awkward things don’t happen. The problem (with the last council) was we didn’t finish the process.”
Mayor Kirk Rivers said City Council could add recommendations to the committee’s proposed job posting and its outline for hiring a manager before moving forward with the search.
“I think that will be a great starting point,” Rivers said. “Then we will be able to vote on that process. We will all be able to be on the same page.”