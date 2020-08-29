Elizabeth City will spend nearly $17,000 to address immediate flooding issues on two city streets.
City Council was also briefed last week on a possible long-term fix for flooding at Flora Street and Riverside Avenue.
Public Works Director Amanda Boone told City Council that the city will install an inline check valve at Flora Street and Riverside Avenue and replace the same valve on Shepard Street.
Inline check valves prevent backflow from the Pasquotank River from entering the two areas. The city installed an inline check valve at Shepard Street several years ago but Boone said “critters” chewed a hole in the valve, disabling it and forcing the city to remove it.
The city will install guards and screens to protect the two new valves from animals entering the pipes. The total cost of that project is estimated at $16,400. The valve at Shepard Street cost $2,500 when it was installed but it only lasted about six months.
“It worked very well until critters chewed through the check-valve,” Boone said.
But installing the inline check-valve at Flora and Riverside will be just the first step to alleviate what Boone described as a decades-long flooding problem at the intersection.
The city had the engineering firm Kimley-Horn assess problem flooding and recommend improvements at Flora and Riverside. Kimley-Horn noted the limited stormwater infrastructure at the location and offered the city two different options to curb flooding from storm runoff. Cost estimates range from $408,000 to $750,000.
“This is just a draft report and none of this is set in stone,” Boone told council. “We are going to be seeking input from the public before we move forward. We have already received some (input). When we go to spend these larger dollar figures, this project will be back in front of you.”
One alternative to decrease flooding is to elevate the lowest, and the most at-risk, portions of Flora and Riverside between six and 12 inches. Elevating the roads would be in addition to installing the inline check valve and has an estimated cost of $550,000.
“(This) mitigates flooding on Riverside Avenue but does not fully address storm water capacity issues,” the Kimley-Horn report said.
Another alternative is a combination of elevating the lowest portion of Riverside and installing a storm water wetland along with the inline check valve. The construction cost of just adding the wetland and the valve is estimated at $408,000 while doing all three is estimated at $750,000.
“(This) provides a more long-term and resilient solution, and includes two different options for mitigating nuisance flooding at the intersection,” Kimley-Horn wrote in its report.
Boone said a adding a storm water wetland calls for a cul de sac of Flora Street.
“I realized that this might not be received well which is why we are going to seek public input,” Boone said.
The money for any improvements, if eventually approved by council, will come from the city’s Stormwater Fund. Boone said she also would look into alternative funding sources.