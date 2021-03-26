Elizabeth City is getting a mobile command bus earlier than anticipated.
City Council voted unanimously Monday to spend $40,000 buying a 2004 Holiday Rambler Endeavor recreational vehicle that will be used jointly by the city’s police, fire, public utilities and electric departments.
It will cost an additional $40,000 to upfit the vehicle for the city’s use. That money will be included in the city’s 2021-22 fiscal budget, which begins July 1.
Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe asked City Council at its retreat in February to include money in next year’s budget to purchase the mobile command bus.
But Buffaloe and City Manager Montre Freeman recently found the vehicle was for sale by a private citizen and asked City Council to approve the purchase. The 40-foot-long vehicle has 67,000 miles on it and it comes with 7,500-watt diesel generator and leveling jacks. The bus’s former owner used it for vacation travel.
“The bus is in great shape,” Freeman said. “They went back out and took a mechanic and looked at it.”
The mobile command vehicle will be especially helpful during weather events, criminal investigations, vaccine and testing clinics and public events, Deputy Chief of Police James Avens told City Council.
Avens said two other 2004 models that the police department found for sale have price tags of around $75,000 and $65,000, respectively. Those two vehicles have 25,000 and 86,000 miles on them, respectively.
“We feel this is a really good price for us for the condition it is in,” Avens said.
The police department will use $15,000 from its current budget toward the purchase price. The public utilities and electric departments will kick in $10,000 each while the fire department will add $5,000.
“We have come up with a way to finance it between the four departments,” Avens said of the bus. “We will no longer have to ask to use the county’s mobile command bus.”
The city currently shares a 23-year-old mobile unit with the county. But Buffaloe said earlier this year that the vehicle was not always available when needed and when it was there were times it was not operable.
“When they needed it, it wasn’t working,” Freeman said. “There is always that question of who is responsible for upkeep and maintenance.’’
Avens said he is still researching what it will cost to upfit the vehicle and that the cost will be split between the four city departments that will use it.
“It can be as high-tech as needed,” Avens said.
Councilor Billy Caudle asked if an enclosure needs to be built to house the vehicle.
“We are looking into a location,” Avens said. “It is just not only this vehicle, but also some other vehicles that we have in our fleet that we are trying to house as well.”