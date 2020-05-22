City Council will consider a proposal next week that could close a small portion of Colonial Avenue during specified hours to allow downtown restaurants to expand outdoor dining options.
The proposal could also allow restaurants in other parts of the city to expand outdoor seating options in their parking lot or other areas where feasible.
If approved by council, the eastern part of Colonial Avenue near Palin’s Alley would be closed during certain hours.
Outside seating would be set up to allow people to purchase and consume food, and possibly beer and wine. The tables would be separated to conform with social distancing regulations. Hard liquor sales or consumption would not be allowed in any of the proposed seating areas.
“City staff is going to present a proposal to City Council Tuesday night for some things we think are necessary, not only for downtown but throughout Elizabeth City to help our restaurant owners,” City Manager Rich Olson said Wednesday. “We are still in the process of formulating that (proposal). It may allow us to close some public streets during certain nights.’’
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant said she supports and will encourage council to add the seating options to help restaurants.
“I am hoping they relax restrictions on outdoor dining areas and I am open to relaxing temporary signage restrictions,” Malenfant said. “I also hope they will temporarily relax some restrictions on alcohol consumption on public property.’’