The city is exploring spending up to $70,000 to make Elizabeth City Fire Department Fire Station II bullet-proof.
Fire Chief Chris Carver told City Council this week that the station on Harney Street has been hit several times by gunfire in the last four years, with the latest incident occurring last month.
Shortly after midnight on July 15, a bullet penetrated the wall of the station’s living quarters and then lodged in a kitchen cabinet.
Interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe wrote in a memo to council that the metal building has “very little resistance to any projectiles.”
Carver believes the incidents appear to be random and that the station is not the intended target but said he fears for the safety of firefighters manning the station. Carver also noted that beds in the station’s sleeping quarters are located against the walls of the building.
“If someone had been standing there (in the kitchen), they could have possibly been hit by that bullet,” Carver said of the most recent incident. “This isn’t the first time it has happened, but it was the first time that it entered the living quarters.”
Carver said he has a “big concern” for the safety of fire personnel who man the station.
“They (firefighters) along with their family members have expressed their concerns as well,” he said.
Carver asked that either bullet-resistant panels or a brick façade be installed to “harden the perimeter” around the fire station’s living quarters. Installing a brick façade would be the cheapest option but Carver said concerns have been raised about creating a moisture problem between the brick and the metal siding.
Either option would be at least 8 feet tall.
“Cost projection (would be) anywhere from $40,000 to $70,000,” Carver said. “We are working with contractors to find a solution that will provide a safe environment for personnel and at the same time have a minimal impact budgetary wise.”
In May, a bullet penetrated the wall in the engine bay area at the station, just missing the living quarters. The department has also recorded two other instances of bullets penetrating the station dating back to 2015.
“That has to be absolutely terrifying,” Councilor Jeannie Young said of bullets penetrating the station.
Council unanimously agreed that that safety improvements are needed and asked Carver to come back with firm cost estimates.
“Bring the information to us and we will go from there,” said Councilor Johnnie Walton, council’s mayor pro tem.
Carver also told City Council that he is going to recommend that money be included in the 2021-22 city budget to hire a consultant to evaluate the department’s needs and identify a site for a new station.
“I’d like to formulate a plan to bring back to council regarding our station locations so we can better serve the community in the years to come,” Carver said.
Station II is manned by four firefighters around the clock. It was built in 1997 as a temporary station after a former station on Elizabeth Street was condemned. Station II houses a fire engine, a reserve engine, a tanker, a fire boat and a support vehicle.
Carver said the station lacks the needed living and training space and the building must be evacuated during hurricanes because it is not rated to withstand high winds. There also is no room for expansion at the Harney Street station.
“It’s just a metal shell building and it has very little insulation,” Carver said. “It is an oven in the summer and an ice box in the winter. There’s not a lot of working room in there. We definitely need to do some improvements.”