City Council will hold a public hearing later this month on a rezoning request that could pave the way for an apartment complex on Ehringhaus Street.
Council voted 6-1 to conduct a public hearing at its meeting on Feb. 27 that would rezone seven differently zoned parcels on seven acres to the city’s Apartment District. The parcels are currently zoned residential, general business and industrial.
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs voted against holding the rezoning public hearing, saying the request has given him “heartburn.”
Councilors Johnnie Walton, Barbara Baxter, Katherine Felton, Kem Spence, Rose Whitehurst and Joe Peel voted yes. Second Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs was absent.
The parcels are on the north side of West Ehringhaus between McArthur Drive and Elcinoca Drive. The Green Clean Express Auto Wash is adjacent to some of the seven parcels at 1404 West Ehringhaus Street.
No specific plans for residential housing were presented to City Council if the parcels are rezoned.
But a memo sent to council by City Manager Montre Freeman and interim Community Development Director Reggie Goodson states that the joint city-county Land Use Plan designates the subject properties as medium-high density residential. It also states that up to 20 units per acre are permissible in the Apartment District. Building heights are restricted to 40 feet.
“Long-term, the MHDR (medium-high density residential) areas are projected to develop at average densities of approximately 6.25 dwelling units per acre,” the memo states. “Limited light commercial use is not considered acceptable for this classification.”
The city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the rezoning request by Sumit Gupta but Biggs voiced several concerns about the request.
Biggs told councilors that he knows the site well and that after talking with adjacent property owners there is a “known drainage issue” with the properties.
“When we have large rain events there is nowhere for this rainwater to run off to,” Biggs said. “I don’t know exactly where we are going to push this water to, how it’s going to be taken care of.’’
Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said he has not heard of any recent concerns about drainage issues with the property. He said shortly after he became director two years ago that the city worked on the drainage ditches on the parcels.
“The ditches were overgrown and they hadn’t been cut in some time,” Bell said. “We cleared all of that and we snaked out all of the culverts. I hadn’t received a call (recently), and that’s not to say that it is not still backing up, and normally someone in that area will say it is flooded. It did flood quite a bit.”
Biggs also expressed concerns about a lack of road frontage on Ehringhaus Street and on Sam Davis Drive on the backside of the property if apartments are constructed. Traffic from Sam Davis Drive would go to Hughes Boulevard.
“Ingress and egress are not the best in the world, either,” Biggs said. “We are talking about two of the busiest thoroughfares in Elizabeth City.”
Biggs also said that Public Utilities needs to determine if the city has sufficient sewer capacity for an apartment complex.
“The site probably flows back to a pump station that is probably at capacity right now,” Biggs said. “We need to make sure we can have that permitted there. I have a lot of concerns rezoning these parcels.’’