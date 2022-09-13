Elizabeth City is going to host the first of four Elizabeth City State University football pep rallies on Thursday in Waterfront Park.
Mayor Kirk Rivers told City Council Monday that “Paint the Waterfront Blue” will be held on the Thursday before each Vikings’ home football game from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Vikings’ host Winston-Salem State University Saturday at noon at Roebuck Stadium. The Vikings are 0-2 after road losses to Benedict College and Livingstone College.
“We look forward to ECSU beating Winston-Salem State University,” Rivers said.
The community event will feature performances by ECSU’s band and cheerleaders. Rivers said the events before each home game will boost school spirit and “get us ready for winning games.”
He said he hopes the pep rally will grow before the next three home games and include more activities.
“Citizens and students are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, or just stretch out on the green grass of Waterfront Park,” Rivers said. “Wear your blue shirts or whatever it may be because we are here to support our local university football team.’’
Rivers said following Thursday’s event he plans to lead the ECSU band on a tour of downtown.
“It will be a good way to introduce them to the downtown businesses,” Rivers said.
Rivers said Paint the Waterfront Blue is attempt to get the community more involved with students at the three institutions of higher learning in the city — ECSU, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle. He said events supporting MACU and COA will be held in the future.
“It’s long been a goal of mine to help Elizabeth City embrace our institutions of higher learning,” Rivers said. “We want to show our support for all three of our institutions of higher learning here in Elizabeth City.”
ECSU also has home football games against Lincoln University on Oct. 15, Virginia State University on Oct. 22 and Bowie State University on Oct. 29. The Oct. 15 game is ECSU's homecoming game.