A divided City Council voted to install additional traffic calming measures on Elizabeth City's West Church Street earlier this week.
Mayor Kirk Rivers broke a 4-4 tie in favor of adding speed humps to a section of roadway near 1200 West Church Street. Councilors Javis Gibbs, Johnnie Walton, Kem Spence and Katherine Felton joined Rivers in voting to add the traffic calming measures.
Councilors Rose Whitehurst, Joe Peel, Johnson Biggs and Barbara Baxter opposed the move.
A traffic study conducted by the city’s police department in the 1200 to 1300 block of West Church Street showed that 85% of drivers feel comfortable driving on the street at 7 mph over the posted speed limit of 25 mph. The traffic volume over a seven-day period was 21,314 vehicles.
The study revealed West Church Street is used as a main thoroughfare for downtown traffic and residents who live in the area.
Police Chief Phil Webster told City Council that a community meeting was held as required by the city’s traffic calming policy on April 19 and was attended by 23 community members, including 10 who live on the affected area of West Church Street.
“The general consensus of those living in the affected area of West Church Street was the need for traffic calming measures,” Webster said. “We also heard suggestions of increased traffic enforcement and utilizing a speed table. Others voiced concerns of calming devices increasing spillover traffic on other residential roads.”
Gibbs said the city followed its traffic calming policy and that there is a need for speed humps at the locations on West Church Street. The city has several speed humps that have been installed on other streets that can be used on West Church.
“This only comes to us because of concerns that are brought to us,” Gibbs said. “We are just not randomly going around wanting to put something down on the street. Everything was done by the policy.”
Peel said he was in support of “appropriate calming devices” but said that the speed humps the city is putting down on city streets is not the right remedy. He suggested speed lumps which slow traffic in a “gentler way.”
“When you have to slow down to 5, 7, 8 miles an hour in a posted 25 miles per hour speed limit, I don’t think that is right,” Peel said. “Everyone agrees the traffic is slowing — it is just the way we are doing it. If this is something we want to do, we need to be willing to spend the money for what is appropriate.”
Spence said he isn’t opposed to looking at different types of traffic calming devices but is opposed to removing, or not installing, speed humps that the city currently uses. He said almost all of the people who complain about the traffic calming devices that have been installed don’t live on the affected streets.
“I will never be in favor of taking them up until we (City Council) vote on a different type,” Spence said. “They are serving a purpose, we are within our policy. Let’s put down what we have.”
Whitehurst said the type of speed humps the city currently has “should go on private driveways and parking lots.”
“It is not recommended for a road,” Whitehurst said. “If we put down more of these our own policy says this is recommended for parking lots and private driveways. I think it is critical we follow our own policy. We will be violating our policy if we continue to put these types down.”
Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell told City Council that installing asphalt “speed or traffic tables” would be more expensive. He said he would bring back options to City Council.
The city paid $2,225 in September of 2021 for 14 speed humps currently in use or in stock.
“The traffic tables are in two different sizes,” Bell said. “The smaller size was $4,500 for one and the largest size was around $6,500 (each). They were up there, they were all expensive. I will put down whatever you tell me to put down.’’
Biggs suggested that City Council discuss different options during its budget talks for the fiscal year 2023-24, which begins July 1.
“I think it (current humps) works in certain areas, it is probably fine on Pritchard Street,” Biggs said. “I don’t think that same application needs to be on Church and Main (streets).”