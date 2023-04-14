City Council unanimously voted this week to add traffic calming measures on Pritchard Street and city leaders seem poised to add similar additional measures on West Church Street close to Hughes Boulevard.
After the vote, City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council that he and Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell would ride the 100 to 200 block of Pritchard Street to see how many speed humps needed to be installed.
Not long after, city crews installed one speed hump in the 100 block of Pritchard and a second in the 200 block of the street.
City Council was told at its March 27 meeting that a traffic study conducted by the city police department showed that more than 11,000 vehicles traveled the 100 to 200 block of Pritchard Street over a seven-day span in early March. Interim Police Chief Phil Webster said that most vehicles are using that portion of the street as a cut-through from North Hughes Boulevard to West Ehringhaus Street.
But council could not take any action on installing traffic calming measures at that meeting because city policy first requires a meeting between city officials and nearby residents.
That meeting was held April 4 and Webster said that all six “community residents” who attended supported installation of speed humps on Pritchard Street. He said city police officers walked Pritchard Street several days before the meeting handing out meeting notices.
“They also gave us some additional suggestions,” Webster said. “It included signage, striping and making Pritchard a one-way street.’’
Webster recommended to City Council that the traffic-calming measures be installed and that appropriate signage and striping also be installed “as deemed appropriate by Public Works.”
“The project will be reevaluated in six months to determine the effectiveness of those traffic calming measures,” Webster said. “Speed humps in particular are designed to reduce speed and cut-through traffic.”
Mike Cox submitted a public comment on the issue that was read at Monday’s meeting. The Persse Street resident said that what is installed on Church and Main Streets are "speed bumps" and not "speed humps," adding that they are not suitable for those locations.
Cox sent The Daily Advance a copy of the city’s invoice for the purchase of those traffic-calming measures that are currently in place and it refers to them as speed bumps.
“The city’s policy states this type of speed bump is typically used on private property for speed control, parking lots, apartment complexes, private streets and driveways and will slow vehicles to 5 mph or less,” Cox wrote. “Yet, they are on streets listed as 25 mph. These speed bumps are damaging to vehicles.”
Cox again stated in his comments Monday that he believes the city violated its own policy by installing the traffic-calming measures on Church and Main streets.
“Let’s not forget the city violated its own policy by installing the speed bumps,” Cox wrote. “Although past council made the decision, this council can correct the violation. I’ve heard many excuses and the latest being expense. The city has a multi-million-dollar budget and can properly address the issue.”
Bell later told City Council that what is installed on Church and Main Streets, and what will be installed on Pritchard Street, are speed humps. He said the department wanted something that wouldn’t be a nuisance to someone’s vehicle or cause any damage to a vehicle.
“When we made the order for these speed humps, that was the main thing we asked for,” Bell said. “We wanted humps, not bumps, not lumps. What they gave us is what we put down.
"People say they are not adequate for streets," he continued. "I have seen them in different cities. It is identified as a speed hump, not a bump, not a lump. You do have different widths of and I think that is what is missing here in the policy, the width. It is identified as a speed hump.”
Webster said a traffic study of the 1200 to 1300 block of West Church Street showed that 85% of drivers feel comfortable driving on the street at 7 mph over the posted speed limit of 25 mph. The traffic volume over a seven-day period was 21,314 vehicles.
The western part of the street intersects with Hughes Boulevard while the eastern part runs down to Water Street.
“The study revealed West Church Street is used as a main thoroughfare for downtown traffic and residents that live in the area,” Webster said. “Our traffic calming policy indicates the same treatment, speed humps or speed lumps, to slow down traffic and discourage cut-thru traffic.’’
Second Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs said that additional traffic-calming measures are needed on West Church Street. He said after watching traffic on the 1200 to 1300 block of the street that he has real safety concerns.
“I’ve been out there and there is a big issue with traffic trying to beat the light at 7-11 (convenience store) and Church Street,” Gibbs said. “It’s a 25-mph zone and when they hit Church street they have to be running 30 to 40 miles per hour. There is a deaf child over there, a citizen with grandkids.’’
City Council directed Webster to schedule a community meeting with West Church Street residents in the affected area to get input on the possibly of putting in traffic calming measures.
Freeman told City Council the traffic calming measures that are currently installed and will be installed are temporary according to the city’s policy.
“If you want to do something more permanent once that data comes back then you will have the data to do so,” Freeman said.