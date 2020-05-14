Press releases from the Elizabeth City Police Department are about to get shorter.
Currently, department press releases about felony criminal arrests include not only a suspect’s current charges but also their previous convictions. The press releases go not just to area media outlets, including The Daily Advance, but are also posted on the city police department’s Facebook page.
Councilor Darius Horton told fellow councilors Monday, however, that he objects to the city providing that information to media outlets of its own accord and also posting it on its social media platforms.
He asked that a crime suspect’s prior criminal record only be released when it’s specifically requested by a media organization or individual as required by state law.
Horton said he doesn’t oppose police issuing press releases on crime suspects charged with a felony that detail what those charges are. But he said a past conviction, including some that are several decades old, is not relevant to the current charges against a crime suspect — and therefore shouldn’t be summarily released by the city.
Horton noted that city police didn’t always issue press releases that included a crime suspect’s previous criminal history.
“Was it a public record under the old policy when we didn’t do it? Yes, it was a public record but we as a city did not put that in there,” he said. “We as the city of Elizabeth City have no business putting out on our letterhead a person’s past. It’s not our job to tell people that back in 1988 somebody was charged with jaywalking. That has nothing to do with anything. If the paper wants to print that, that’s fine.”
City Manager Rich Olson and Chief of Police Eddie Buffaloe agreed to stop the practice of providing a crime suspect’s prior criminal record in press releases issued by the police department. Both said the city will only provide that information when it is specifically requested. Under state statute, a person’s crime history is a public record available to any person or entity who requests it.
“City staff will not include that information on the press releases or on our Facebook page,” Olson said.
Olson said the city issues press releases on felony arrests as a way to keep citizens informed “on what is going on.”
“These criminal offenses are always felonies,” Olson said. “Those crimes that the police department deems to be in the public interest are the ones that are usually released. Those are the ones where there is buzz on the street. ‘Why were their police cars at the Taco Bell on a given night,’ or something like that.”
Councilor Chris Ruffieux said including a subject’s prior criminal record is important information for city residents to know.
“The residents of Elizabeth City, I know a lot of people want to see this information and find it useful,” Ruffieux said.
At one point during the lengthy debate, Olson said he believed City Council was attempting to dictate administrative operation of the city — something he said is barred by state law.
“We will address it the way we want to,” Olson told councilors. “I think a while ago we crossed the line between the policy decision and the administrative decision.”
To move the issue forward, Olson said he would have the police department remove information about previous convictions from its future press releases.
“It would just be better if we handled it administratively instead of having council dictate to city staff something we have the authority to do,’’ he said.
Editor’s note: In keeping with the Elizabeth City Police Department’s new policy, The Daily Advance plans to request information about crime suspects’ previous criminal convictions from the department.