Elizabeth City work crews will remove four speed bumps on West Main Street that City Council did not approve for installation.
City Council voted last October to install two speed bumps at 912 and 1009 West Church streets, three more at 311, 605 and 809 Main Street and another at 1006 West Main.
The move came after city officials received numerous complaints about excessive speeding in the neighborhoods.
But City Council was told Monday night that former interim Manager Ralph Clark ordered the installation of four additional speed bumps at 503, 616, 912 and 1106 West Main Street that had not been approved by council.
Councilors voted unanimously to have city officials remove those speed bumps since they had not been authorized. Council also agreed to have a study done to look at the best “traffic calming” measures for West Main and West Church streets.
City policy requires a public hearing before traffic calming measures can be installed. A public hearing was held on the six speed bumps approved by City Council in October but not for the four additional sites.
“Apparently additional speed bumps were added which doesn’t follow current council policy,” said interim City Manager Richard Hicks. “Obviously, we put down more than we were supposed to.”
Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell told City Council that removal of the four speed bumps would take very little time. He said a “fork” can be put on a backhoe to quickly lift them up for removal.
By late Tuesday, it appeared the four speed bumps had been removed.
Monday’s meeting was the second time that City Council was informed about speed bumps being purchased without their knowledge.
Last September, council was told that former City Manager Montre Freeman instructed Bell in July to spend $2,225 for 14 speed bumps that would be installed at six locations on Main and Church streets.
Council first halted the project before moving ahead with the installation of the speed bumps a month later.
Bell said the installation of the speed bumps was meant to be a temporary solution to give residents “immediate relief” while the city searched for a permanent solution to speeding.
In a memo to City Council, Bell said the cost for a permanent asphalt speed bump that is 3 feet wide and 3 inches high would be $2,000 each. A 3-inch high asphalt speed table that is the width of the road would cost between $8,000 and $9,000 each. He said the city could possibly use Powell Bill money it receives from the state for road paving to fund permanent asphalt speed bumps.
The style of the current speed humps are 2¼ inches high but narrower than permanent asphalt bumps, almost requiring a motorist to come to a complete stop before driving over them.
“Given the amount of complaints received by citizens regarding the type of speed bumps installed is why Public Utilities has begun to explore other alternatives,” Bell said.
Bell said another option is have an outside engineer to perform a traffic study.
Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence said most of the people that he has heard complain about the speed bumps don’t live on the streets where they were installed.
“I personally don’t have a problem with taking the extra ones up,” Spence said. “But I think we need to leave the original ones down until we go to the asphalt speed hump or do a study.”
Councilors Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux represent the First and Second wards, respectively, where the speed humps are installed. Both said they would host a community meeting with area residents to find a solution for the speeding problem.
“We can probably get some more input from them (residents),” Young said.
Ruffieux said the traffic study will identify the “best traffic calming measures.” He asked that the study be completed within 90 days, which council agreed to.