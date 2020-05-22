With North Carolina moving into Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restriction-easing plan on Friday, Elizabeth City officials are announcing the reopening of a number of public facilities.
As of Friday, all tennis courts, city docks, basketball courts and the skate park will be open. The state’s 25-person restriction on outdoor gatherings will apply.
City staff are working to have the city splashpad open by June 1. However, all city playground equipment and tot-lots will remain closed.
The lobby to the Public Safety Administration Building will be open but access will be limited to three people at a time. Visitors must wear facemasks.
City Hall and its customer service area will remain closed to customers. Anyone requiring new service applications will continue to have to make an appointment and wear a mask to the appointment.
The city’s Griffith Street satellite office will also remain closed. The payment kiosk and drive-up window will be open for the public’s use.
The Midgett Building will be open. City staff and customers must wear masks.
Because gyms continue to be closed under Phase Two of the reopening plan, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center will remain closed for now. Also, all organized activities such as baseball, softball and soccer remain suspended until athletic fields are open in Phase Three of the reopening plan.
All public restrooms will remain closed but may be open by appointment for special events. The 25-person restriction on outdoor gatherings remains in effect.
Camden and Pasquotank officials are not announcing any changes to their operations. The one exception is the Pasquotank Board of Elections, which will reopen for normal operations Tuesday at 8 a.m. Office staff and the public will practice social distancing.
Currituck County also announced a number of Phase Two changes to government operations on Friday.
As of 5 p.m., the public may now attend meetings of the Currituck Board of Commissioners and the county’s advisory boards. Meeting rooms will be set up so that attendees can follow social distancing guidelines.
Most county staff will return to work at county offices on Tuesday. However, public access to county offices will remain on an appointment-only basis.
An exception will be the permitting offices, which will be open for citizens to drop off permit applications. The office will open on the mainland Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in Corolla on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beaches, public parks, and walking trails are open. Users are required to follow social distancing and group-size guidelines. Public restroom and beach access facilities are open.
The county’s three senior centers will remain closed.