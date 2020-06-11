Elizabeth City will seek a waiver from the governor’s executive order extending a moratorium on utility cutoffs after the city manager said growing delinquent accounts could push the city’s electric fund into insolvency.
City Council voted Monday to seek a waiver from Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 142 issued May 30. The order, one of a number Cooper has issued during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, extended a statewide moratorium on utility disconnections for another 60 days.
Cooper initially imposed the moratorium March 31 for 30 days as a way to prevent state residents negatively affected because of COVID-19 from having their utilities disconnected for nonpayment. Cooper’s most recent order extends the moratorium to July 31.
While the moratorium has provided relief to utility customers, it’s causing a financial crunch for municipalities like Elizabeth City that sell electricity and other utilities like water and sewer service to customers.
Without the threat of disconnection, a number of city utility customers are not paying their monthly bills, City Manager Rich Olson told council Monday night. In fact, 30 percent of the city’s utility customers are now delinquent on their account and eligible for disconnection, he said.
The fact so many customers aren’t paying their bill has created a cash flow problem for the city that may mean it won’t have enough money to pay its July power bill, Olson said. It also could result in Elizabeth City not having enough money to pay city electrical utility workers. And if the city isn’t granted relief, it could result in the city having to raise electric rates to cover the revenue shortfall, he said.
“I’m afraid by the end of July, first part of August, we will reach insolvency,” Olson said. “At the rate we are bleeding (revenue), we won’t be able to pay July’s bill, which we will receive on August the 10th. That is how dire it is right now.’’
As of Monday, the city had a cash balance of around $5 million in the electrical fund. However, about a third of that — $1.7 million — was due the city’s electricity supplier today.
The city’s cash balance in the electrical fund is expected to be around $3.5 million at the end of June and around $1.5 when the latest executive order expires. But the city is expecting to have total electrical bills of around $6.3 million for June, July and August combined.
The city will not be able to recover lost late payment charges, which could be around $200,000.
The city currently has over 2,300 utility accounts that are delinquent and has about $3 million in accounts receivables in the three utility funds; electric, water and sewer and solid waste.
If the city can’t pay its electrical bill, Olson said the state’s Local Government Commission could come in and force the city to increase electrical rates to raise the revenue needed.
“The other option is that the LGC comes in here and requires us to raise our rates, 10, 15, 20-percent to offset the loss of revenue we are receiving,” Olson said. “That is most likely the realistic picture that will occur.”
Olson said he informed Cooper’s staff of the city’s predicament before the governor issued Executive Order 142.
“I said, ‘We cannot live through Executive Order 142,’” Olson said. “I shared that with the state treasurer (Dale Folwell), who was here last Thursday. Anyone that listens to us, I share that with them. There was not a problem until the governor issued Executive Order 142.’’
Cooper’s executive order does include a waiver provision, however. Olson said Tuesday that state Attorney General Josh Stein is the state official who can grant waivers to Executive Order 142 and that the city was working on submitting a waiver request to his office.
“We are working on making a case to the attorney general,” Olson said. “We are putting in a considerable amount of time and energy to help forge a path for that to move forward.”
A spokeswoman for Stein said Wednesday that the attorney general may waive certain “provisions” in Cooper’s executive order at “his discretion and order an effective alternative.” Executive Order 142 also includes provisions that prevent landlords from evicting residential and commercial tenants.
“We look forward to receiving the (city’s) request and will give it rapid consideration,” said Stein spokeswoman Laura Brewer.
With a waiver, the city could begin collecting delinquent bills and improve its cash flow. Without a waiver, city officials believe it could be some time before the city can rebuild cash flow.
The average combined city utility bill is now around $300 a month. That means some customers could owe the city as much as $1,200 when Cooper’s order is lifted July 31 — if it’s lifted then.
The city would then have to give utility customers 30 days to sign up for a six-month repayment plan as outlined in Cooper’s executive order. But the city as a general rule keeps additional catchup utility payments to under $100 a month. That means it could take many months for utility users to become current.
Olson said it may take “a year or two” for the electric fund balance to rebuild its cash position to acceptable levels.
“What happens if we have a hurricane?” Olson said. “If we have a hurricane this season and it causes any type of damage we will not have the money to fix our system.”