City Council recently approved spending some of the money it has received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to identify problem areas in the city’s sewer system that need to be fixed.
Council unanimously approved spending $709,000 of the $5.7 million the city received from the federal government at its Dec. 12 meeting.
The bulk of the money — $659,000 — will be used to inspect the sewer system in two of the largest basins in the system. An additional $50,000 is for an engineering alternative analysis that is required before the city can file an application for “new or expanding” wastewater treatment plant discharge.
One of the major problems with the sewer system is infiltration by rainwater, which is then treated as wastewater. Left unchanged, a wastewater plant that’s often at capacity because of rainwater could have serious consequences for the city’s future growth.
Two of the most problematic areas where rainwater is infiltrating the sewer system are at the Main and Pearl sewer sheds, or basins. A shed is a section of the sewer system that flows to a major pump station. There are 17 sheds in the city’s sewer system.
To find sewer lines that need replacement to reduce I&I the city will survey the two basins with closed-circuit television cameras as well as conduct smoke testing and flow monitoring. The survey is expected to take most of next year to complete.
“We can narrow down where the issues are,” said Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell. “We should be able to say, ‘Hey, there is so many linear feet that needs to be replaced.’ It will give us an exact number versus us tearing up every street in this particular area to fix everything.”
This part of city’s plan to address the aging sewer system is part of the city’s “Find and Fix It” plan. City Manager Montre Freeman told council identifying problem areas will allow city officials to make evidenced-based improvement decisions.
“My goal is to give you the most information I could give you so you can make an informed decision on how we move forward,” Freeman said. “The cameras and smoke tests are the first part of it and the last part of it is the fix-it piece.”
Freeman said completing the survey of the two basins will better allow the city to apply for grants to pay for improving the system.
“Getting into this first step (survey) will allow us time to go find grants that will help us pay for the fix-it side of this,” Freeman said.
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs said having exact information about which sections of pipes need replacement will better position the city to receive grants from the state. He noted that City Council recently hired former state Sen. Bob Steinburg as its lobbyist at the General Assembly to help steer state money to bring back to the city.
“One of the biggest things that you need to go up there (Raleigh) to make the case for getting money is where is that money going,” Biggs said. “As quickly as they can get usable data back to us, we need to get it back so we can get it to Raleigh to make a case that this is what it is going to fix.”
City Council will also consider raising water and sewer rates to pay for infrastructure improvements as well conducting preventive maintenance.
Prior to approving the survey, City Council was directed by the state’s Local Government Commission to conduct a water and sewer rate study and then implement those findings.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said the results of the survey will allow the city make a more informed decision on how much rates will need to be raised.
“We really don’t know really what shape we are in,” Rivers said. “We need to know what is underground instead of guessing.”
City Council also voted to spend $240,000 for the engineering, design and permitting for a sewer rehabilitation project at the Grace Drive pump station. The city, however, will be reimbursed the entire amount from the $3.6 million in state money it received for the project earlier this year.
Part of that state allocation will also be used to make improvements to the smaller Herrington Village pump station.
The state will not release the $3.6 million until a construction contract is signed sometime next summer or fall and the engineering and design must be completed before a construction contract can be executed.
The Grace Drive station serves Elizabeth City State University and U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.
“We have to spend the $240,000 up front so we can engage that (state) money but it is reimbursable,” Freeman said. “When you were granted that money, $1 million of that $3.6 million had to be dedicated to ECSU so this answers that call as well as it gives us a great deal of capacity in that particular area of the city.”