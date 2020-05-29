Some of Elizabeth City’s roughest roads will get a makeover next fiscal year.
City officials plan to spend almost $700,000 to repave 21 percent of the 71 street segments that were rated “very poor” in a street study recently conducted by AECOM Technical Services of North Carolina.
The city also plans to pave three dirt roads in the city. However, seven other unpaved roads will not be paved because they are either privately owned, owned by the N.C. Department of Transportation or jointly owned by NCDOT and private individuals.
City Manager Rich Olson told City Council Tuesday night that he had originally planned to spend $800,000 on street resurfacing but that figure has been reduced to $677,000. The reduction is a result in fewer funds being available from NCDOT’s Powell Bill fund, which is money sent to cities and towns for street resurfacing projects.
The largest proposed resurfacing project will repave a stretch from 100 Golf Club Drive to 158 Golf Club Drive in the Second Ward at a cost of $210,000. The other 15 planned resurfacing projects range in estimated cost from $6,800 to $77,000.
Seven of the 16 projects are in the Second Ward while four each are in the Third and Fourth wards. There is just one project in the First Ward. Future utility work — water, sewer and stormwater — affects which streets are selected for resurfacing.
Additional streets could be added to the repaving list once the city gets price estimates from asphalt contractors. Those projects would address streets that are also in the study’s “very poor” category.
“What we are proposing here is just shy of $650,000” in projects, said Elizabeth City Public Utilities Director Amanda Boone. “This is not the entire street list but just the top part of what we think we might able to get done.”
The city also plans to pave dirt roads at Kramer Street, Morrisette Avenue and Witherspoon Street. The cost of paving the three roads is estimated to cost $41,000 with Kramer costing approximately $32,000.
Paving the seven dirt roads that are privately owned or owned by NCDOT would cost approximately $141,000. State law, however, prohibits the city from spending public funds to pave private roads.
The city, as it has done in the past, could ask NCDOT to pave its dirt roads in Elizabeth City and then turn them over to the city for future maintenance. But that seems unlikely since NCDOT is facing a massive revenue shortfall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olson said the city could partner with the owners of the privately-owned unpaved streets to get those roads paved.
“We would pay half the cost and they would pay half the cost,” Olson said. “We would then see about doing some sort of special assessment for (private owners).”
If that were to occur, the city would then accept future maintenance on those streets.