City Manager Montre Freeman will present City Council with his proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget April 5 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be the first of four special meetings council will have on the next fiscal-year budget, which begins July 1.
There will be a general fund discussion on April 12 and an enterprise fund discussion on April 26. A final budget discussion is scheduled for May 10. All the meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
“We have made room for an additional meeting date in the event that council determines they need an extra meeting,” Freeman wrote in a memo to City Council.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 24 at 7 p.m. at council’s regular meeting. Council is expected to adopt the city’s next budget at its regular meeting on June 21 at 7 p.m.