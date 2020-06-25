A five-member committee charged with searching for Elizabeth City's next city manager will hold its first meeting next week.
The Elizabeth City City Manager Search Committee will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
City Manager Rich Olson announced last week that he is leaving Elizabeth City after 17 years to become the town administrator for Argyle, Texas. Olson’s last day with Elizabeth City is Aug. 22.
It is expected that the city will name an interim city manager to serve after Olson departs and while the search for a successor is underway.
The search committee will include Mayor Bettie Parker and one councilor from each of the city's four wards. The list of the four councilors on the search committee had not yet been finalized as of Thursday afternoon, Olson said.
“They will have their first meeting Monday night,” Olson said. “They will open up the meeting and immediately go into closed session.’’
The full City Council will have the final vote on who is the next city manager. Olson has been the city manager since 2003.