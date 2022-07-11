A closed bridge in Elizabeth City will be replaced as part of $3 million in grants the city has been awarded by the N.C. Department of Emergency Management.
The largest of three NCEM grants the city is receiving — $1,971,000 — will be used to replace a closed bridge on Rivershore Road near Fairfax Avenue.
The city was also awarded a $570,000 NCEM grant to use for engineering and design costs for a new stormwater pump station at Water and Church streets downtown and a third grant for $395,000 to fund a flood risk study for the region.
The three grants come with no matching requirements from the city. But the city would be responsible for any costs to the projects over the grant amount.
The closed Rivershore Road bridge is currently a concrete slab resting atop two metal culverts. But fill material supporting the slab has largely eroded.
“The culverts were not intended to support this weight and are significantly damaged,” city staff wrote last week in a memo to City Council. “These severe deficiencies forced Public Utilities to close the bridge for public safety.”
The city estimates the total cost of the Rivershore bridge replacement will be $1,577,000 but it has built in a contingency fund of $394,000 into the budget.
Design and engineering work are set to begin in the fall with construction tentatively scheduled to start Jan. 15, 2024. Construction should be completed by March 15, 2025.
“We are proposing to fully evaluate our project site to determine the most feasible, resilient option for the bridge’s replacement,” former interim City Manager Richard Hicks wrote in the city’s application for the grant back in March.
The $570,000 grant for the stormwater pump station at Water and Church streets will pay for design and engineering services to make the project construction ready. The cost of construction of the new pump station is expected to be close to $3 million and the city plans to seek other state and federal grant money to fund construction.
The 2019 Tiber Creek Drainage Basin Master Plan found that the pump station cannot handle runoff from several streets in the basin. The basin includes around 341 acres in central Elizabeth City.
“New, larger pumps, which will likely require replacing the pump building, would greatly reduce flooding and maximize the benefits of other stormwater improvements in the area,” city staff wrote in a memo to City Council last week.
Hicks wrote in the city’s application for the grant back in March that the Tiber Creek basin includes thousands of city residents who are already facing “repetitive flooding damages.”
“A major hurricane could cause flooding beyond their ability to fully recover, even with state and federal assistance,” Hicks wrote. “This repetitive flooding is also causing the deterioration of local roads and other city infrastructure, shortening their lifespan and increasing the city’s repair and replacement costs.”
The city, along with Pasquotank and Camden counties, also received a $395,000 NCEM grant for a community-informed flood risk and vulnerability assessment. It would identify project opportunities that would limit flood risks to transportation infrastructure in the region.