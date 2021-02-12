The city of Elizabeth City and the Albemarle Area United Way are now accepting applications for the Coronavirus Care Collaborative Program.
The program offers short-term assistance with housing and/or utility payments for Pasquotank County residents who are low-to-moderate income and at risk of eviction or disconnection due to COVID-19.
The CVCC Program is funded by a Community Development Block Grant through the N.C. Department of Commerce. The city won the award in mid-December, and has been working with Commerce staff to get the program started.
Applicants should have supporting documentation of their income and COVID-19-related hardship to submit with their application. Initial applicants are advised that their requests may be placed in a queue for several weeks while the city completes some administrative steps before the program's funds are released. Once the funds are released, the city will be able to process applications much more quickly.
To apply online, go to https://www.aaunitedway.org/cvcc-application or call the AAUW office at 333-1510.