old oak grove 2

Sarah Lowry, project lead for New South Associates archaeological firm, told Elizabeth City City Council last month the city should seek to have the Old Oak Cemetery listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Her recommendation came following an archaeological survey that determined there are 5,418 graves in the African-American cemetery, many that are unmarked.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

