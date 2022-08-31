Sarah Lowry, project lead for New South Associates archaeological firm, told Elizabeth City City Council last month the city should seek to have the Old Oak Cemetery listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Her recommendation came following an archaeological survey that determined there are 5,418 graves in the African-American cemetery, many that are unmarked.
A consultant told City Council last month that Elizabeth City should seek having the Old Oak Grove Cemetery listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
That recommendation came following an archaeological survey by the cultural resource management company New South Associates that determined there are 5,418 graves in the African-American cemetery, many that are unmarked.
During the survey New South also discovered disinterred remains in the 13-acre cemetery off Peartree Road.
New South Director of Geophysics Sarah Lowery said the disinterred bones discovered during the survey were turned over to the Elizabeth City Police Department.
“We identified human remains on the surface,” Lowery said.
The survey, which utilized ground-penetrating radar, also found that there are likely 2,331 unmarked graves in the cemetery. Lowery told city leaders that some of those unmarked graves lie under existing dirt roads in the cemetery.
“There are a large number of possible unmarked graves,” Lowery said. “I throw words around like 'possible' because we don’t know 100 percent if we have a grave until it is (physically) uncovered, essentially.”
Oak Grove Cemetery was established in 1886 as a burial ground for African Americans in the city, ECSU history professor Dr. Melissa Stuckey told City Council.
“There was no public burial space for African Americans prior to the creation of Oak Grove,” she said.
The cemetery is the burial site of ECSU founding fathers Hugh Cale, Peter W. Moore and John Henry Bias. Oak Grove is also the final resting place for African-American Civil War veterans in the city.
“African-American veterans of other U.S. wars are interned in Old Oak Grove,” Stuckey said. “This is an active burial ground.”
Lowery told council those are reasons why the cemetery should be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It is potentially eligible,” Lowery said.
The $50,800 archaeological survey was funded in part by a $30,480 grant from the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office, with the city of Elizabeth City contributing the remaining $20,320. New South Associates is an archaeological firm based in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
The city sought the grant in response to prior incidents of human remains in the cemetery being disinterred, city officials said.
Lowery said that ECSU students provided valuable help with the survey while also providing other insights on the cemetery. ECSU students have been active the past several years in cleaning grave markers at the cemetery.
“I don’t think I would be here without the work that ECSU has done on that cemetery,” Lowery said.
The first phase of the project included a land survey to mark and record the boundaries of the cemetery. The second phase included the use of GPR to identify marked and unmarked graves and the mapping of grave markers.
“We surveyed all the open areas of the cemetery (with GPR),” Lowery said.
The second phase also included a visual survey in wooded areas of the cemetery that were not accessible to the GPR.
“We walked in the woods to look for markers and graves,” Lowery said. “It’s a big cemetery.”
Lowery also recommended that future ground disturbance in the cemetery be avoided.
“The ground is very sensitive and the graves are relatively shallow,” she said.
Lowery also suggested that the city develop a plan to prevent future erosion of the cemetery into Charles Creek, which runs along one of the boundaries. Lowery showed a photo of grave markers “that are sliding down” toward the creek.