Funding for a Wayfinding signage project in Pasquotank County is now mostly complete.
Elizabeth City City Council unanimously approved spending up to $75,000 of its share of occupancy-tax proceeds this week to help fund the signage project estimated to cost approximately $250,000.
Pasquotank commissioners agreed earlier this month to spend up to $75,000 of the county’s share of occupancy-tax proceeds on the project. The Tourism Development Authority also voted to spend up to $75,000 on the project.
The TDA spent $30,000 in occupancy-tax revenue last year to hire Bizzell Design of Belmont to plan the project and design the signs but that figure is separate from the $250,000 price tag to manufacture and install the signs.
Officials said other monies for the project could come from grants or other funding sources. If those sources are found, the county’s, city’s and TDA’s contributions to the project could be reduced.
The Wayfinding signage project is designed to help residents and visitors navigate Pasquotank County and find its attractions more easily. The plan proposes to install 52 different signs in Elizabeth City and other parts of the county.
Officials will now submit proposed sign locations to the N.C. Department of Transportation for approval and put the project out to bid.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux expects it will take NCDOT 45 to 60 days to review the proposed locations.
“This allows us to move forward,” Ruffieux said of the funding. “This is very good news for the region.”
Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton is council’s representative on the TDA board and he said the city has around $280,000 in available occupancy-tax proceeds.
“I am a member of that board and I do think that this project is necessary because it is going to help the whole city and Pasquotank County,” Walton said.
But Walton, and fellow councilors Billy Caudle and Darius Horton, voiced concern about the city’s relationship with the TDA.
Walton pointed out that the city had $280,000 available for tourism-related projects while the county had only around $81,000 available before commissioners approved spending $75,000 on the Wayfinding project. That means the TDA has approved some of the county’s requests to use its occupancy-tax revenue.
Last year, the TDA denied Elizabeth City’s request to use $25,000 in tourism money to help the YMCA at the Pines deal with a budget shortfall in a move that was criticized by city officials. The TDA rejected the request, saying it was not related to tourism.
“It shows the unbalance that’s been occurring, but, now, I don’t know what we have asked for,” Walton said. “I know that we have needs just like everybody else. We can put our $75,000 in and still have some projects left.”
Ruffieux has led VEC for two years and said the city has not asked “for very much money” during that time.
“The legislation specifically states they have to ask for it,” Ruffieux said. “The county submits multiple requests a year.”
Walton told City Council that he would seek answers about the unbalance once the TDA resumes holding full in-person board meetings. The TDA started meeting virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic but recently went to a hybrid format with some board members meeting in-person while others attend virtually.
“I don’t like those meetings because you don’t how people react,” Walton said. “I like to look at a person face-to-face. Trust me, when we start face-to-face (meetings), I am going to see why we are not being granted other opportunities. When these virtual meetings are over, I will find out some information. We all get the same amount of money.’’
The city and county both receive an equal share of revenue from the occupancy tax, and before the COVID pandemic hit that was about $90,000 a year each.
Walton also asked interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe to have the city’s grant writers “find some things” the city can use tourism dollars for.