...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County,
and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The average residential water and sewer customer in Elizabeth City could see their monthly bill rise by $2.58 a month beginning as soon as April.
City Council unanimously voted Monday night to hold a public hearing March 27th on a proposal to raise residential water rates by 7.5% and residential sewer rates by 4%. Commercial rates would rise 8% percent for water and 6% for sewer under the proposal.
City Council was told most residential customers use around 1,000 gallons of water a month, so the proposed rate hikes would mean a monthly increase of $2.58 a month — $1.70 for water and 88 cents for sewer. That works out to roughly $31 more a year for the typical residential customer.
City Manager Montre Freeman first proposed residential rate hikes of 4.06% for water customers and 2.35% for sewer customers. But several councilors expressed concerns that those hikes would not raise enough revenue to generate the money that is needed to fix the city’s aging water and sewer infrastructure.
“Our sewer and water (infrastructure) is in bad shape,” Mayor Kirk Rivers said Monday.
The city did not raise sewer or water rates in the current fiscal year that ends June 30. Freeman’s proposed rate hikes would have gotten the city back on track with a 2020 water and sewer study that recommended the city raise rates over 10 years to pay for mostly sewer improvements.
The now more-than-two-year-old study by the consulting firm Raftelis recommended City Council increase sewer rates by 50% in 2020-21, followed by 3-percent increases in each of the next eight years before ending with a 9-percent increase in 2028-29. The study said the city needed to spend $37 million over 10 years on improvements, but that figure has risen because of inflation.
The former City Council that paid for the Raftelis study cut the recommended 50% sewer rate increase for 2020-21 to 25% but then added a 28% increase in 2021-22, which was followed by no increase in the current budget.
Freeman’s proposed residential rate hikes would have generated $380,000 in new revenue for the city’s water and sewer fund. That money could then be used to finance needed fixes to the water and sewer systems, mainly the city’s sewer lines.
Freeman said at Monday’s meeting that he would provide councilors figures Tuesday on how much the new proposed rate hike would generate in revenue for water and sewer fixes.
Rivers, who does not vote on issues unless City Council is deadlocked, commended councilors for taking action to fix water and sewer infrastructure. Late last year, the current City Council voted to spend over $700,000 in federal funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act to find problem areas in two of the city’s largest sewer basins.
“You have taken a tough step of making sure we stop kicking the can down the road,” Rivers said after the vote to hold the public hearing.
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel said before the vote that water and sewer rates need to be increased to a level that shows the state that the city is serious about addressing its infrastructure needs. He said the city can never charge enough to pay for needed fixes and that the state money is needed to fully address the problem.
“We rely heavily on the state,” Peel said. “I can tell you by talking with people in Raleigh that they are not going to keep giving us money if we can’t show that we are doing all that we can do. We can’t survive without that (state) money.”