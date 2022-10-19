Elizabeth City's community development director is leaving the city to take a job with the eight-county Albemarle Regional Health Services.
Kellen Long has been with the city’s Community Development Department for almost four years and was appointed its director in June 2021. Long's last day with the city will be Nov. 11.
Long, who was earning almost $84,000 annually with the city, said this week she made her decision to take a job with ARHS a few weeks ago. She said the move had nothing to do with any recent decisions by city leaders.
In her position with ARHS, Long will be facilitating American Rescue Plan Act funds for workforce development programs. She said she will also work on other projects for ARHS.
“I will be covering quite a few counties,” Long said.
Long said she enjoyed her time with the city's Community Development department, noting she has developed life-long friendships and career-partnerships while working on projects both large and small.
“I have tremendous pride in the work that I have done here,” Long said. “It has been a rewarding process.”
ARHS Public Information Officer Amy Underhill said the organization is looking forward to Long joining “our team.”
“Kellen’s experience and knowledge of our communities and public health will be a great asset to ARHS,” Underhill said.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management Vice-President James Flanigan recently praised Long’s work for the city during the Committee of 100 quarterly luncheon on Oct. 12.
JDL developed the Weatherly Lofts apartments on Water Street and the company is currently renovating the former Elizabeth City Middle School into more apartments at a cost of $10 million. JDL also has several other projects planned in the downtown area.
“(Long) is very professional and she is interested in seeing the city grow,” Flanigan said. “She does a lot behind the scenes that she always doesn’t get credit for. Kellen is such an asset, great to work with and very professional.”
Before working for the city, Long served a year as a lead grant coordinator through a partnership with the N.C. Department of Transportation and N.C. Division of Public Health for a region encompassing 15 counties in northeastern North Carolina.
After graduating from Northeastern High School, Long earned a degree in urban and regional planning with a minor in public administration from East Carolina University in 2017.
Long’s departure comes as Community Development deals with explosive growth in the city. She told the Committee of 100 that the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended this past June was the busiest since 2007-08.
That included 16 new commercial building permits totaling more than $43 million. There were also 107 single family residential permits issued totaling more than $21 million last fiscal year.
“That is just new (commercial) construction,” Long said. “That is not taking into the fact some of the extensive redevelopment we have had like Betsy Town Flats. The majority of the residential growth we have seen is in preexisting major subdivisions that have not been completely built out.”
As of Oct. 12, the Community Development Department had processed 30 new construction single family home permits valued at $6.2 million this fiscal year. It has also received plans for a new construction commercial project valued at $5 million.
“We do not believe this captures the exact trends we are currently experiencing for commercial development,” Long said. “The department currently has nine new commercial site plans still under review in the Planning division that will be set for build permits in the next few weeks. The number of new construction commercial building permits and value should rise significantly soon. Our trends are up.”
Long’s position was posted on the city’s website on Oct. 11 and it lists the salary range of between $84,000 and $130,000. Interim Human Resources Director Monica Cole said the interview process to find Long’s replacement will begin in the “next week or two.”